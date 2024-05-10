MagazineBuy Print

Defending champ Rybakina withdraws from Italian Open with illness

The Wimbledon 2022 champion's withdrawal was announced hours before she was scheduled to begin her title defence against Romania's Irina-Camelia Begu.

Published : May 10, 2024 16:15 IST , BENGALURU - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE- World number four Rybakina is scheduled to play in the French Open later this month. 
FILE- World number four Rybakina is scheduled to play in the French Open later this month.  | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE- World number four Rybakina is scheduled to play in the French Open later this month.  | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Defending champion Elena Rybakina has withdrawn from the Italian Open due to illness, the tournament said on Friday.

The Wimbledon 2022 champion’s withdrawal was announced hours before she was scheduled to begin her title defence against Romania’s Irina-Camelia Begu.

ALSO READ: Dominic Thiem announces retirement at the end of the 2024 season

Kazakhstan’s Rybakina would be replaced by Frenchwoman Oceane Dodin, the tournament said in a post on X. “We wish our 2023 champion a speedy recovery,” they added.

World number four Rybakina is scheduled to play in the French Open later this month. 

Related Topics

Elena Rybakina /

Italian Open

