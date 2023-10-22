Elise Mertens claims back-to-back Monastir titles

Belgian Elise Mertens ousted top seed Jasmine Paolini to defend her title at the WTA Monastir tournament on Sunday.

In a clash between the top two seeds, Mertens won through 6-3, 6-0, for her fourth success in five meetings against her 27-year-old Italian opponent.

Mertens, also 27, a three-time Grand Slam doubles champion, remains undefeated in Monastir, with a 10-0 win-loss record at the event.

Elise loves Monastir. Monastir loves Elise ❤️@elise_mertens defends her title with a 6-3, 6-0 victory over top seed Paolini 👏#JasminOpenpic.twitter.com/zH4tcNYA8f — wta (@WTA) October 22, 2023

The Belgian won her eighth WTA title and first since the inaugural edition of the tournament in Tunisia last year.

It was her first successful title defence since she went back-to-back in Hobart in 2017 and 2018.

Paolini, playing her fourth career final, had been bidding for a second WTA title after the Slovenia Open in 2021.

On Saturday, Paolini and compatriot Sara Errani won the doubles title with an impressive comeback.

Siniakova wins Jiangxi Open

Katerina Siniakova saved three match points to set up a stunning comeback to beat fellow Czech Marie Bouzkova 1-6, 7-6(5), 7-6(4) and win the Jiangxi Open in China.

The ultimate Houdini act 🪄@K_Siniakova saves 3️⃣ championship points & defeats Bouzkova 1-6, 7-6(5), 7-6 to take the Nanchang title!#JiangxiOpenpic.twitter.com/SFsFlWNfJU — wta (@WTA) October 22, 2023

After losing the first set and then falling a break down in both the second and third sets, the 60th-ranked Siniakova refused to submit as she battled back to win two tiebreaker sets and claim the title in a three-hour and 33-minute epic over the 29th-ranked Bouzkova.

It’s the fifth career title for Siniakova and second of the season, after winning in Hamburg in July.

(With inputs from AP)