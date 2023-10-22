MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Elise Mertens claims back-to-back Monastir titles

Mertens, a three-time Grand Slam doubles champion, remains undefeated in Monastir, with a 10-0 win-loss record at the event.

Published : Oct 22, 2023 20:55 IST , MONASTIR, TUNISIA - 1 MIN READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Elise Mertens of Belgium.
FILE PHOTO: Elise Mertens of Belgium. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Elise Mertens of Belgium. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Belgian Elise Mertens ousted top seed Jasmine Paolini to defend her title at the WTA Monastir tournament on Sunday.

In a clash between the top two seeds, Mertens won through 6-3, 6-0, for her fourth success in five meetings against her 27-year-old Italian opponent.

Mertens, also 27, a three-time Grand Slam doubles champion, remains undefeated in Monastir, with a 10-0 win-loss record at the event.

The Belgian won her eighth WTA title and first since the inaugural edition of the tournament in Tunisia last year.

It was her first successful title defence since she went back-to-back in Hobart in 2017 and 2018.

Paolini, playing her fourth career final, had been bidding for a second WTA title after the Slovenia Open in 2021.

On Saturday, Paolini and compatriot Sara Errani won the doubles title with an impressive comeback.

Siniakova wins Jiangxi Open

Katerina Siniakova saved three match points to set up a stunning comeback to beat fellow Czech Marie Bouzkova 1-6, 7-6(5), 7-6(4) and win the Jiangxi Open in China.

After losing the first set and then falling a break down in both the second and third sets, the 60th-ranked Siniakova refused to submit as she battled back to win two tiebreaker sets and claim the title in a three-hour and 33-minute epic over the 29th-ranked Bouzkova.

It’s the fifth career title for Siniakova and second of the season, after winning in Hamburg in July.

(With inputs from AP)

Related stories

Related Topics

Elise Mertens /

WTA /

Jasmine Paolini /

Katerina Siniakova /

Marie Bouzkova

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs New Zealand Live Score, World Cup 2023: IND 186/4 (33); Kohli hits fifty after Santner removes Rahul
    Team Sportstar
  2. Elise Mertens claims back-to-back Monastir titles
    AFP
  3. IND vs NZ, ICC ODI World Cup: Shubman Gill surpasses Hashim Amla to become fastest to 2000 ODI runs
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs NZ: Poor visibility stops play at Dharamsala for around 10 minutes
    Team Sportstar
  5. Mohammad Shami becomes first Indian with two five-wicket hauls in ICC ODI World Cup history
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Elise Mertens claims back-to-back Monastir titles
    AFP
  2. Japan Open 2023: Shelton beats Karatsev for first ATP Tour title
    AFP
  3. Alexander Bublik, Arthur Fils set up European Open final
    AP
  4. Rune hopes to learn Djokovic secrets from Becker
    AFP
  5. Japan Open 2023: Ben Shelton reaches first ATP Tour final after beating Giron
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs New Zealand Live Score, World Cup 2023: IND 186/4 (33); Kohli hits fifty after Santner removes Rahul
    Team Sportstar
  2. Elise Mertens claims back-to-back Monastir titles
    AFP
  3. IND vs NZ, ICC ODI World Cup: Shubman Gill surpasses Hashim Amla to become fastest to 2000 ODI runs
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs NZ: Poor visibility stops play at Dharamsala for around 10 minutes
    Team Sportstar
  5. Mohammad Shami becomes first Indian with two five-wicket hauls in ICC ODI World Cup history
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment