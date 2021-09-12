Emma Raducanu vs Leylah Fernandez US Open 2021 Final: Live score and updates

Welcome to the live blog of the US Open Women's Singles Final between Great Britian's Emma Raducanu and Canada's Leylah Fernandez.

MATCH PREVIEW

Tennis fans across the world, with bated breath, will watch history being scripted as Raducanu and Leylah Fernandez face off in the first all-teen final since the 1999 US Open when a 17-year-old Serena Williams beat an 18-year-old Martina Hingis in the final.

While both are unseeded, 18-year-old Emma Raducanu is the first qualifier to reach a Grand Slam final in the Open era, and hasn't yet dropped a set in her three qualifiers as well as in her six matches in the main draw.

Meanwhile, 19-year-old Leylah Fernandez has had a much tougher road to the summit clash-- having beaten two Grand Slam winners and two players in the top five on her way to the final.

Both teenagers will look to defy all odds and give their dream run a fairy tale finish as women's tennis looks for its 13th different Grand Slam champion since the 2017 Australian Open.

ROAD TO THE FINAL

EMMA RADUCANU

1st Round: beat Stefanie Vogele 6-2, 6-3. 2nd Round: beat Zhang Shuai 6-2, 6-4. 3rd Round: beat Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-0, 6-1. Round of 16: beat Shelby Rogers 6-2, 6-1. Quarterfinal: beat Belinda Bencic 6-3, 6-4. Semifinal: beat Maria Sakkari 6-1, 6-4.

LEYLAH FERNANDEZ

1st Round: beat Ana Konjuh 7-6, 6-2. 2nd Round: beat Kaia Kanepi 7-5, 7-5. 3rd Round: beat Naomi Osaka 5-7, 7-6, 6-4. Round of 16: beat Angelique Kerber 4-6, 7-6, 6-2. Quarterfinal: beat Elina Svitolina 6-3, 3-6, 7-6. Semifinal: beat Aryna Sabalenka 7-6, 4-6, 6-4.

