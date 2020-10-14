Tennis

Fabio Fognini tests positive for COVID-19

Fabio Fognini, who was scheduled to play Roberto Carballes Baena in the second round of the Sardinia Open, has tested positive for COVID-19.

14 October, 2020 22:29 IST

Fabio Fognini has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.   -  Getty Images

Top-seeded Fabio Fognini has withdrawn from the Sardinia Open after testing positive for coronavirus.

Fognini was scheduled to play Roberto Carballes Baena in the second round of the clay court tournament. The Italian had been given a bye but played a doubles match on Tuesday with Lorenzo Musetti.

READ | ATP Tour: Unnamed tennis player positive for virus

The Italian tennis federation says all the people Fognini came into direct contact with have been placed in isolation and have undergone new tests.

Lucky loser Danilo Petrovic will replace Fognini.

