Tennis Tennis Roger Federer advances to 15th Australian Open quarterfinals Roger Federer came from a set down to advance to his 15th Australian Open quarterfinal, defeating Marton Fucsovics 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2. Reuters 26 January, 2020 17:55 IST Roger Federer in action against Marton Fucsovics in the fourth round match of the Australian Open on January 26. - AFP Reuters 26 January, 2020 17:55 IST Roger Federer regained control after a slow start against Hungarian Marton Fucsovics to march into the quarter-finals of the Australian Open with a 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 win on a chilly evening at the Rod Laver Arena on Sunday.The six-time Australian Open winner, who was two points from defeat against John Millman in his previous round, looked rusty in the first set with Fucsovics breaking him in the seventh game to win the set.But the 38-year-old Swiss, a 20-times Grand Slam winner, soon shifted up a gear and broke Fucsovics early in each of the next three sets to reach the Australian quarterfinals for the 15th time.The third-seeded Federer will now face American Tennys Sandgren, who defeated No. 12 seed Fabio Fognini 7-6(5), 7-5, 6-7(2) 6-4 earlier on Sunday. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.