Auger-Aliassime eases into Rotterdam quarterfinals

Canadian titleholder Felix Auger-Aliassime eased past Gregoire Barrere to reach the Rotterdam ATP 500 tournament quarter-finals on Thursday.

The 22-year-old from Montreal dispatched the last French player standing 6-4, 6-3 to set up a meeting with Daniil Medvedev who beat home hope Botic van de Zandschulp 6-2, 6-2.

Another day, another Rotterdam victory ✨@felixtennis defeats Gregoire Barrere 6-4 6-3 to again book his spot in the final eight.@abnamroopen | #abnamroopenpic.twitter.com/HqwJCXfomq — ATP Tour (@atptour) February 16, 2023

Number three seed Auger-Aliassime secured his place in the last eight on the back of a solid first service, firing over nine aces.

On court later is the intriguing last 16 showdown between Jannik Sinner, fresh from lifting the Montpellier title last weekend, and top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Waiting for the winner is three-time major champion Stan Wawrinka who beat Richard Gasquet 6-3, 6-3 on Wednesday.

In other last 16 action, Australia’s Alex De Minaur faces American serve-and-volleyer Maxime Cressy and fourth seed Holger Rune takes on Gijs Brouwer.