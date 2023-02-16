Tennis

Auger-Aliassime eases into Rotterdam quarterfinals

Defending champion Felix Auger-Aliassime dispatched Gregoire Barrere 6-4, 6-3 to set up a meeting with Daniil Medvedev who beat home hope Botic van de Zandschulp 6-2, 6-2.

AFP
ROTTERDAM 16 February, 2023 19:54 IST
ROTTERDAM 16 February, 2023 19:54 IST
Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime reached the quarterfinals of the Rotterdam ATP 500 tournament on Thursday.

Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime reached the quarterfinals of the Rotterdam ATP 500 tournament on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Defending champion Felix Auger-Aliassime dispatched Gregoire Barrere 6-4, 6-3 to set up a meeting with Daniil Medvedev who beat home hope Botic van de Zandschulp 6-2, 6-2.

Canadian titleholder Felix Auger-Aliassime eased past Gregoire Barrere to reach the Rotterdam ATP 500 tournament quarter-finals on Thursday.

The 22-year-old from Montreal dispatched the last French player standing 6-4, 6-3 to set up a meeting with Daniil Medvedev who beat home hope Botic van de Zandschulp 6-2, 6-2.

Number three seed Auger-Aliassime secured his place in the last eight on the back of a solid first service, firing over nine aces.

On court later is the intriguing last 16 showdown between Jannik Sinner, fresh from lifting the Montpellier title last weekend, and top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Waiting for the winner is three-time major champion Stan Wawrinka who beat Richard Gasquet 6-3, 6-3 on Wednesday.

In other last 16 action, Australia’s Alex De Minaur faces American serve-and-volleyer Maxime Cressy and fourth seed Holger Rune takes on Gijs Brouwer.

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Serena Williams’ last game? Reactions to Serena’s retirement hints

Switching from clay to hard court in the middle of a tournament? | ITF J4 Chennai 2022

Tamil Nadu State Tennis C’Ships: A 3.5-hour women’s summit clash headlines final day

Slide shows

Roger Federer press conference - “You always want to play forever...”

Roger Federer to retire: Heartbreak for tennis great in 11 Grand Slam finals - story in pictures

Roger Federer to retire: Swiss maestro’s 20 Grand Slam dunks in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us