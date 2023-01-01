Tennis

Auger-Aliassime: Winning momentum from late 2022 has boosted confidence

Auger-Aliassime captured titles in Florence, Antwerp and Basel with a 13-match winning run in October 2022 before reaching the semifinals of the Paris Masters and competing in the ATP Finals.

Reuters
01 January, 2023 17:44 IST
Felix Auger-Aliassime had guided Canada to its first Davis Cup title late in November, beating Alex de Minaur, Lorenzo Musetti and Oscar Otte at the Finals in Malaga, Spain.

Felix Auger-Aliassime had guided Canada to its first Davis Cup title late in November, beating Alex de Minaur, Lorenzo Musetti and Oscar Otte at the Finals in Malaga, Spain.

Felix Auger-Aliassime said his superb form in the second half of last year has left him full of confidence for 2023, as the world number six gears up for the new season as part of a heavyweight field in the Adelaide International 1 tournament.

Canadian Auger-Aliassime, 22, captured titles in Florence, Antwerp and Basel with a 13-match winning run in October before reaching the semi-finals of the Paris Masters and competing in the ATP Finals.

He also guided Canada to its first Davis Cup title late in November, beating Alex de Minaur, Lorenzo Musetti and Oscar Otte at the Finals in Malaga, Spain.

“I feel like momentum plays a huge role on your confidence. For me, it’s been great in the last few months,” Auger-Aliassime told reporters.

“I try to recreate it, not just like think it’s some sort of stars aligned or some type of luck you’re just trying to ride a wave on. I think there’s reasons behind success.

“I feel like it’s about understanding why you’re succeeding constantly and trying to do it again.”

The Adelaide field includes Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev, Jannik Sinner, Holger Rune, Denis Shapovalov and Karen Khachanov among others and Auger-Aliassime said the event was the best preparation for the Australian Open starting on January 16.

“You want to be tested from the first matches you play,” second seed Auger-Aliassime said.

“Also before the Australian Open starts, you want to play the best players, be tested and see where your game’s at. For me it’s actually good news.”

The tournament began on Sunday with American Marcos Giron battling past French veteran Richard Gasquet 7-6(5) 6-7(6) 7-5 before Mackenzie McDonald advanced when Daniel Elahi Galan retired after losing the opening set 6-3. 

