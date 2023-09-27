MagazineBuy Print

Fenesta National Tennis Championship in New Delhi from October 2

The qualifying rounds will be played on September 30 and October 1, before moving on to the main draw between October 2 and 7.

Published : Sep 27, 2023 19:21 IST , NEW DELHI - 1 MIN READ

PTI
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: In the past, the tournament has seen the participation of some of India’s top tennis stars such as Rohan Bopanna, Somdev Devvarman, Yuki Bhambri, Sania Mirza and Rutuja Bhosale.
infoIcon

Some of the exciting tennis talents in the country will be seen in action in the 28th Open National Championship to be played here at the DLTA Complex between October 2 and 14.

India’s largest domestic tennis tournament will see competition in men’s and women’s sections along with U-18, U-16 and U-14 categories for boys and girls.

The opening week of the tournament, conducted under the aegis of AITA and DLTA, will feature matches in men, women, U-18 boys and U-18 girls singles and doubles categories.

The only single full group national championship, the tournament will carry a total prize money of Rs 21.5 lakh, besides offering kit allowance in the junior categories.

“Over the years, we have witnessed many players creating a successful career through the tournament. The last edition saw over 1000 participants. Hope the players will take full advantage of this opportunity to showcase their talent,” said Ajay S Shriram, Chairman & Sr MD, DCM Shriram Ltd, organisers of the tournament.

In the past, the tournament has seen the participation of some of India’s top tennis stars such as Rohan Bopanna, Somdev Devvarman, Yuki Bhambri, Sania Mirza and Rutuja Bhosale.

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
