United Cup 2024: Swiatek, Hurkacz lead Poland into semifinals

Poland will now travel to Sydney to play in the semifinals, where it will be joined by Serbia or Australia, who meet in the day’s other quarterfinal clash in Perth.

Published : Jan 03, 2024 10:24 IST , PERTH - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Poland’s Iga Swiatek during her singles match against China’s Qinwen Zheng in the United Cup at RAC Arena on Wednesday in Perth, Australia.
Poland’s Iga Swiatek during her singles match against China’s Qinwen Zheng in the United Cup at RAC Arena on Wednesday in Perth, Australia. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
Poland beat China 2-0 to reach the semifinals of the United Cup mixed team tournament on Wednesday after Hubert Hurkacz and Iga Swiatek cruised through their singles matches in Perth.

The top-seeded nation among the 18 that entered the 10 million USD event got off to a blazing start with big-hitting Hurkacz easing past Zhang Zhizhen 6-3, 6-4.

Swiatek then fought back from 2-0 down in the first set to beat Zheng Qinwen 6-2, 6-3 and make it three successive singles victories in the event which the world number one is using to prepare for this month’s Australian Open.

World number one Novak Djokovic, who was hampered by a wrist issue during Serbia’s win over Czech Republic on Tuesday, is set to face Alex de Minaur in the singles opener.

Caroline Garcia and Adrian Mannarino guided France into the quarterfinals with a 2-0 win over Italy. World number 20 Garcia beat Jasmine Paolini 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 after Mannarino beat Lorenzo Sonego 6-4, 6-4 in the Group D tie.

Later on Wednesday, Greece meets Canada in Group B with Australian Open runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas scheduled to play his first singles match of the season.

The Australian Open runs from on Jan. 14-28.

