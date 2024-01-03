MagazineBuy Print

Raducanu into Australian Open main draw after Davis withdrawal

Raducanu, following wrist and ankle surgeries last year, has slipped to number 301 in the world and was not able to get a wildcard for the Melbourne Park Grand Slam.

Published : Jan 03, 2024 09:36 IST , BENGALURU - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Emma Raducanu celebrates a point during her singles match against Elena-Gabriela Ruse at the Auckland Classic.
Emma Raducanu celebrates a point during her singles match against Elena-Gabriela Ruse at the Auckland Classic. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Emma Raducanu celebrates a point during her singles match against Elena-Gabriela Ruse at the Auckland Classic. | Photo Credit: AP

Former U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu moved into the main draw of the Australian Open after American Lauren Davis pulled out of the year’s first Grand Slam with a shoulder injury, organisers said on Wednesday.

Raducanu, who beat Elena-Gabriela Ruse at the Auckland Classic on Tuesday in her return to action following wrist and ankle surgeries, has slipped to number 301 in the world and her protected ranking was not good enough for direct entry to the Melbourne Park Grand Slam.

The 21-year-old Briton was also overlooked for a wildcard and was set to take a similar path as her 2021 Flushing Meadows run when she became the first player in the Open Era to win a major after starting out in the qualifying rounds.

However, the exit of Davis, which followed withdrawals by Karolina Muchova, Petra Kvitova, Irina-Camelia Begu and Caty McNally, opened up a spot for Raducanu in the main draw of the Jan. 14-28 major.

