MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Djokovic fights wrist injury, advances Serbia to United Cup quarterfinals

The No. 1-ranked Djokovic and defending Australian Open champion was troubled by his wrist during practice on Tuesday morning, with the injury requiring intense treatment from his physio.

Published : Jan 02, 2024 13:32 IST , PERTH - 2 MINS READ

AP
Novak Djokovic celebrates his win over Jiri Lehecka.
Novak Djokovic celebrates his win over Jiri Lehecka. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Novak Djokovic celebrates his win over Jiri Lehecka. | Photo Credit: AP

Novak Djokovic overcame a right wrist issue to defeat the Czech Republic’s Jiri Lehecka 6-1, 6-7 (3), 6-1 and send Serbia through to the United Cup quarterfinals.

The No. 1-ranked Djokovic and defending Australian Open champion was troubled by his wrist during practice on Tuesday morning, with the injury requiring intense treatment from his physio.

Djokovic was cleared to play his singles match and it was just as well after Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova defeated Olga Danilovic 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 to give the Czechs a 1-0 lead.

The 24-time Grand Slam winner was on track for an easy victory against Lehecka after winning the first set and leading 3-1 in the second. But with his wrist troubles growing as the match wore on, Djokovic started making a series of uncharacteristic unforced errors.

Djokovic took a medical timeout after losing the second-set tiebreak, but he came out strongly with a double break in the third set to seal victory.

“I managed to play through,” Djokovic said of his injury. “It’s not the first time or the last time, these things happen. You have to find a solution and thankfully I managed to finish the match and let’s see what happens now.”

With Serbia’s quarterfinal spot secured and Djokovic wanting to rest his wrist, the 36-year-old opted against playing in the mixed doubles.

If Serbia wins the mixed doubles, it will top Group C and meet Australia in the quarterfinals. That would also mean China would receive a quarterfinal berth as the best runner-up in Perth, eliminating the defending champion United States from further play.

If Serbia loses the mixed doubles, it will qualify for the quarterfinals as the best second-place team in Perth, and a quarterfinal Wednesday in Perth against Poland. China would then win the group and play Australia.

Related stories

Related Topics

Novak Djokovic /

United Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Australia Live Score, 3rd ODI: AUS-W (3/0 in 1 over) as IND-W bowls first
    Team Sportstar
  2. Djokovic fights wrist injury, advances Serbia to United Cup quarterfinals
    AP
  3. Usman Khawaja’s Gaza message creates big stir
    Satish Acharya
  4. Which is the most successful team in Ranji Trophy?
    Team Sportstar
  5. India Women vs Australia Women 3rd ODI Dream11 Prediction: IND-W vs AUS-W squads, playing XI, fantasy picks
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Djokovic fights wrist injury, advances Serbia to United Cup quarterfinals
    AP
  2. Tsitsipas struggles with back issue as Chile stuns Greece at United Cup
    AFP
  3. Swiatek keeps winning in United Cup as Poland reaches quarterfinals
    Reuters
  4. United Cup: Ruud takes charge to steer Norway past Croatia
    Reuters
  5. Naomi Osaka wins her opening match on return at Brisbane International
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Australia Live Score, 3rd ODI: AUS-W (3/0 in 1 over) as IND-W bowls first
    Team Sportstar
  2. Djokovic fights wrist injury, advances Serbia to United Cup quarterfinals
    AP
  3. Usman Khawaja’s Gaza message creates big stir
    Satish Acharya
  4. Which is the most successful team in Ranji Trophy?
    Team Sportstar
  5. India Women vs Australia Women 3rd ODI Dream11 Prediction: IND-W vs AUS-W squads, playing XI, fantasy picks
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment