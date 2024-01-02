MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Tsitsipas struggles with back issue as Chile stuns Greece at United Cup

The World No. 6 missed the singles match against Nicolas Jarry before losing the mixed doubles match 6-7 (5), 6-3, 10-6 to Daniela Seguel and Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera.

Published : Jan 02, 2024 12:33 IST , SYDNEY - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Stefanos Tsitsipas plays a forehand return against Daniela Seguel and Marcelos Tomas Barrios Vera of Chile.
Stefanos Tsitsipas plays a forehand return against Daniela Seguel and Marcelos Tomas Barrios Vera of Chile. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Stefanos Tsitsipas plays a forehand return against Daniela Seguel and Marcelos Tomas Barrios Vera of Chile. | Photo Credit: AP

Australian Open contender Stefanos Tsitsipas struggled with a lower back problem Tuesday, pulling out of his opening singles match of the season at the United Cup as Greece crashed to a 2-1 loss against Chile.

The World No. 6 was expected to meet Chilean number one Nicolas Jarry, but sat it out, leaving teammate Stefanos Sakellaridis to step up in the Group B clash in Sydney.

Sakellaridis, just 19 years old and ranked 416, put up an outstanding fight against the 19th-ranked Jarry, but fell short 6-3, 3-6, 7-5.

Greek World No.8 Maria Sakkari had earlier earned a commanding 6-0, 6-1 victory over Chile’s outclassed Daniela Seguel.

Tsitsipas returned for the crucial mixed doubles decider with Sakkari, but they lost 6-7 (5), 6-3, 10-6 to Seguel and Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera.

“It’s amazing, amazing,” Barrios Vera said. “It’s our second match as a team, so we’re super happy.”

Tsitsipas, who reached the Australian Open final last year, losing to Novak Djokovic, was clearly struggling on serve late in the match, grimacing as he held his back.

While watching Sakkari’s singles, he told the host broadcaster, “there are a few chances I might not play and there are a few chances that I might. I’m kinda 50-50 so far. We’ll wait and see.”

A six-time Grand slam semifinalist, Tsitsipas has 10 ATP Tour titles to his name, but is still searching for a first major win.

Sakellaridis played the match of his life against Jarry, saving 10 of 12 break points. But his opponent’s experience paid off in the end.

“It was an incredible match, very tough for me,” said Jarry. “Stefanos played amazing. I think he was grinding a lot, so it was a very tough opponent and I’m happy to be able to be there mentally.”

Sakkari, the highest-ranked Greek woman in history, took just 68 minutes to crush Seguel, who was facing a top-20 player for the first time in her career.

She did not face a break point until the last game of the match, and successfully erased the chance.

World No. 1 Djokovic is on court later Tuesday in Perth against the Czech Republic’s Jiri Lehecka. Serbia will move into a quarterfinal showdown with Australia should it win.

Related stories

Related Topics

Stefanos Tsitsipas /

United Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Tsitsipas struggles with back issue as Chile stuns Greece at United Cup
    AFP
  2. Waugh slams South Africa for prioritising domestic T20 tournament over New Zealand Tests
    Reuters
  3. India vs Australia Live Score, 3rd ODI: IND-W looks for consolation win v AUS-W; Toss at 1 pm, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. NBA: Leonard reaches 13,000 career points in his return, Clippers beat Miami 121-104 for third straight win
    AP
  5. NBA roundup: Jazz bully Mavericks behind Jordan Clarkson’s triple-double
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Tsitsipas struggles with back issue as Chile stuns Greece at United Cup
    AFP
  2. Swiatek keeps winning in United Cup as Poland reaches quarterfinals
    Reuters
  3. United Cup: Ruud takes charge to steer Norway past Croatia
    Reuters
  4. Naomi Osaka wins her opening match on return at Brisbane International
    AP
  5. Kvitova announces pregnancy, puts tennis career on hold
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Tsitsipas struggles with back issue as Chile stuns Greece at United Cup
    AFP
  2. Waugh slams South Africa for prioritising domestic T20 tournament over New Zealand Tests
    Reuters
  3. India vs Australia Live Score, 3rd ODI: IND-W looks for consolation win v AUS-W; Toss at 1 pm, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. NBA: Leonard reaches 13,000 career points in his return, Clippers beat Miami 121-104 for third straight win
    AP
  5. NBA roundup: Jazz bully Mavericks behind Jordan Clarkson’s triple-double
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment