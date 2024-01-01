MagazineBuy Print

Swiatek keeps winning in United Cup as Poland reaches quarterfinals

Swiatek and Hurkacz eased past Sorribes Tormo and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-0 6-0 in the mixed doubles decider to ensure the top seeds finished as Group A winners.

Published : Jan 01, 2024 21:00 IST , PERTH - 3 MINS READ

Reuters
Iga Swiatek of Poland plays a shot to Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain during the United Cup tennis tournament in Perth, Australia, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024.
Iga Swiatek of Poland plays a shot to Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain during the United Cup tennis tournament in Perth, Australia, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Iga Swiatek of Poland plays a shot to Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain during the United Cup tennis tournament in Perth, Australia, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Iga Swiatek overcame Spain’s Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-2 6-1 at the United Cup on Monday for a second singles win of the season and partnered Hubert Hurkacz to dish out a “double bagel” that put Poland into the quarterfinals of the mixed team tournament.

Swiatek and Hurkacz eased past Sorribes Tormo and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-0 6-0 in the mixed doubles decider to ensure the top seeds finished as Group A winners in the 18-nation event that offers $10 million in prize money.

“I’m happy right now to have another chef in the bakery,” said world number one Swiatek, whose ability to crush singles opponents by winning sets without conceding games has sparked “Iga’s Bakery” memes on social media.

ALSO READ: United Cup: Djokovic sparks Serb celebration in the midnight hour

“No, I’m kidding. On Twitter, they said the bakery should be closed on New Year’s Eve, but here we are. I’m happy I played so well, and Hubi’s a great partner for mixed doubles.”

Swiatek, who beat Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia on Saturday, earlier dragged Poland back into the tie against Spain with her win over Sorribes Tormo after Davidovich Fokina gave his team the lead with a 3-6 6-3 6-4 victory over Hurkacz.

Casper Ruud also stepped up his preparations for the Jan. 14-28 Australian Open with a pair of wins as he guided Norway to a 2-1 victory over Croatia in Sydney.

The former world number two beat Borna Coric 6-4 6-1 to draw his nation level after Donna Vekic defeated Malene Helgo 7-5 3-6 6-3. He then partnered with Ulrikke Eikeri to defeat Vekic and Ivan Dodig 6-2 3-6 10-7.

Australia joined Poland in the last eight as Matthew Ebden and Storm Hunter saw off Americans Jessica Pegula and Rajeev Ram 6-3 6-1 to seal the top spot in Group C.

ALSO READ: Auckland Classic: Anisimova makes winning return after long tennis break

Alex de Minaur put the hosts on course for victory pulling off a 6-4 6-2 win over Taylor Fritz, before Pegula got defending champions the United States back on track, defeating Ajla Tomljanovic 7-6(6) 6-3.

France prevailed 2-1 over Germany as Caroline Garcia and Edouard Roger-Vasselin saved matchpoints to outlast Angelique Kerber and Alexander Zverev 7-6(4) 2-6 12-10.

It could win Group D if it beats Italy on Wednesday.

“We managed to stay solid and to keep really focused,” said Garcia, who dug deep to beat Angelique Kerber 1-6 6-2 6-2 in her season opener after Alexander Zverev downed Adrian Mannarino 4-6 6-4 6-3 to put Germany ahead.

Australia advances to United Cup quarterfinals with a 2-1 win over defending champion US

Host Australia advanced to the quarterfinals of the United Cup on Monday with a 2-1 victory over the defending champion United States.

Matthew Ebden and Storm Hunter combined effectively in the decisive mixed doubles match to beat Jessica Pegula and Rajeev Ram 6-3, 6-1 in Perth and ensured that Australia finished top of Group C in the 18-country mixed-teams event with the Americans second.

“This means everything,” Hunter said. “It is a dream come true. Playing in front of the home crowd and playing with Matty, a Perth local, it is a dream come true to win and go into the quarterfinals at home.”

Alex de Minaur had provided Australia with a 1-0 lead by beating Taylor Fritz 6-4, 6-2 but Pegula responded by defeating Ajla Tomljanovic 7-6 (6), 6-3 to make it 1-1.

(with inputs from AP)

