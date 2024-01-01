MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

United Cup: Ruud takes charge to steer Norway past Croatia

It was a much-needed win for Norway who lost against the Netherlands at the weekend.

Published : Jan 01, 2024 13:49 IST , Sydney - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Norway’s Casper Ruud prepares to serve to Croatia’s Borna Coric during the United Cup.
Norway’s Casper Ruud prepares to serve to Croatia’s Borna Coric during the United Cup. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Norway’s Casper Ruud prepares to serve to Croatia’s Borna Coric during the United Cup. | Photo Credit: AP

A sharp Casper Ruud won his second straight singles match of the season on Monday before backing up in the mixed doubles to steer Norway past Croatia at the United Cup.

World number 23 Donna Vekic ground past unheralded Malene Helgo 7-5, 3-6, 6-3 to give the Croats a winning start to the Group F tie at the mixed teams tournament in Sydney.

But three-time Grand Slam finalist Ruud swept past Borna Coric 6-4, 6-1 in just 89 minutes to level proceedings, then teamed with Ulrikke Eikeri to beat Vekic and Ivan Dodig 6-2, 3-6, 10-7.

It was a much-needed win for Norway who lost against the Netherlands at the weekend.

“I’m motivated for the new year, I’m fresh and I’m ready,” said world number 11 Ruud. “Another great singles match. I’m very happy to start the new year that way.”

It followed a similarly dominant 6-3, 6-4 win over Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor on Saturday.

Ruud has dropped serve just once through the two matches, and was not broken on Monday.

He also won 12 of 13 net approaches and said he had been working hard to improve his volleys.

ALSO | Voting lines now open for Sportstar ACES Awards 2024

“I’ll never be the guy who is all over the net, but I’m trying to come into the court a little more,” he said.

Vekic needed two hours and 49 minutes to battle past Helgo, who played far better than her ranking of 539 suggested.

“She’s a really good player and her ranking doesn’t do her justice,” said Vekic, a quarter-finalist at the Australian Open last year.

“Finally my serve showed up in the third set, which made it easier.”

Vekic was put to the test in the first set, falling 5-2 behind before winning the next eight points to get back on serve and coming through 7-5.

Helgo took another 5-2 lead in the second set and this time hung. But Vekic broke for a 4-2 advantage in the third and converted her second match point at 5-3 to win.

The Alexander Zverev-led Germany meets France in Group D later Monday in Sydney after beating Italy 2-1 in its opening tie.

In Perth, Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz crashed 6-3, 3-6, 4-6 to Spain’s Alejandro Davidovich Fokina before world number one Iga Swiatek crushed Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-2, 6-1, with the Group A tie into a deciding doubles.

Whoever wins will qualify for the quarter-finals.

Related stories

Related Topics

United Cup /

Casper Ruud

Latest on Sportstar

  1. United Cup: Ruud takes charge to steer Norway past Croatia
    Reuters
  2. January transfers 2024: When does the winter transfer window open and close around the world?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Shruti Mishra, Priya Konjengbam are future India stars in doubles: Coach Pradeep Raju
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  4. Argentina set to retire Lionel Messi’s No. 10 jersey
    Team Sportstar
  5. Premier League: ‘Kind of the way our season has gone,’ says Tottenham’s Postecoglou after Sarr injury
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. United Cup: Ruud takes charge to steer Norway past Croatia
    Reuters
  2. Naomi Osaka wins her opening match on return at Brisbane International
    AP
  3. Kvitova announces pregnancy, puts tennis career on hold
    AFP
  4. United Cup: Djokovic sparks Serb celebration in the midnight hour
    AFP
  5. Murray reveals 2024 could be his last on Tour
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. United Cup: Ruud takes charge to steer Norway past Croatia
    Reuters
  2. January transfers 2024: When does the winter transfer window open and close around the world?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Shruti Mishra, Priya Konjengbam are future India stars in doubles: Coach Pradeep Raju
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  4. Argentina set to retire Lionel Messi’s No. 10 jersey
    Team Sportstar
  5. Premier League: ‘Kind of the way our season has gone,’ says Tottenham’s Postecoglou after Sarr injury
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment