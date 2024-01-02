MagazineBuy Print

Latest issue of Sportstar

Brisbane International: Azarenka wins but Kenin bundled out

The 34-year-old Belarusian came back from second set jitters to see off Russia’s Anna Kalinskaya 6-1, 7-6 (10/8).

Published : Jan 02, 2024 14:54 IST , BRISBANE - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Victoria Azarenka of Belarus serves in her match against Anna Kalinskaya of Russia during day two of the 2024 Brisbane International.
Victoria Azarenka of Belarus serves in her match against Anna Kalinskaya of Russia during day two of the 2024 Brisbane International. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Victoria Azarenka of Belarus serves in her match against Anna Kalinskaya of Russia during day two of the 2024 Brisbane International. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Former world number one Victoria Azarenka moved into the third round of the Brisbane International Tuesday, but Sofia Kenin was bundled out by Australian wildcard Arina Rodionova.

The 34-year-old Belarusian came back from second set jitters to see off Russia’s Anna Kalinskaya 6-1, 7-6 (10/8). Azarenka had been in complete control early, racing to a 5-0 lead before wrapping up the first set.

A two-time winner of the Australian Open, she then got an early break in the second set and appeared to be cruising. But Kalinskaya began to find her range as Azarenka faltered, failing to hold while serving for the match at 5-4 and 6-5.

The tiebreak was just as dramatic, with Azarenka having five match points before getting over the line.

ALSO READ | Djokovic fights wrist injury, advances Serbia to United Cup quarterfinals

Kenin, also a former Australian Open winner, was stunned by Rodionova, who had a successful year on the lower-level ITF Circuit, winning seven titles and taking her ranking to a career-high 113.

She has brought the form into the season-opening tournament, beating opening round opponent Martina Trevisan before outlasting a rusty Kenin, who made 52 unforced errors in the 7-5, 7-6 (9/7) defeat.

Rodionova said playing in front of a big crowd on Pat Rafter Arena was reward for the hard work put in on the ITF Circuit.

“I think that’s the reason why I’m having so much fun out there because, as I say, I’ve done the hard work,” Rodionova said.

“I’ve played in the small cities, small tournaments where no one is watching.

Voting lines now open for Sportstar ACES Awards 2024

There were also upsets in the men’s draw with fifth-seeded American Sebastian Korda and Argentinian sixth seed Sebastian Baez both crashing out.

Germany’s Yannick Hanfman downed Korda 7-5, 6-4 while Baez lost to Lukas Klein, with the Slovakian qualifier winning 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Australian qualifier James Duckworth also enjoyed a good win by ousting American JJ Wolf 6-3, 6-4.

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

