MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

US Open 2024: Tiafoe says Serena’s pep talk was a huge boost

Tiafoe produced a convincing 6-4, 7-6(3), 2-6, 6-3 win over Australian Popyrin to set up a quarter-final against Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov after the surprise visit from 23-times major winner Williams.

Published : Sep 02, 2024 12:35 IST , NEW YORK - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Frances Tiafoe (USA) in action against Alexei Popyrin (AUS).
Frances Tiafoe (USA) in action against Alexei Popyrin (AUS). | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Frances Tiafoe (USA) in action against Alexei Popyrin (AUS). | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Frances Tiafoe needed no motivation before taking the court at Arthur Ashe Stadium for his US Open match against Alexei Popyrin on Sunday but the American said an unexpected pep talk from Serena Williams inspired him like never before.

Tiafoe produced a convincing 6-4, 7-6(3), 2-6, 6-3 win over Australian Popyrin to set up a quarter-final against Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov after the surprise visit from 23-times major winner Williams.

“Telling me she’s always following no matter what, telling me it’s so good to see now that I’m done, you’re the guy of colour playing and doing well,” he said.

“I’m, like, damn. That’s really, really cool that she sees me as that.”

Six-time champion Williams set Flushing Meadows abuzz on Saturday when she returned to the tournament for the first time since playing her final match at Arthur Ashe two years ago.

She was spotted again on Sunday, sipping the tournament’s signature “Honey Deuce” cocktail and taking in the action.

“It was really cool to have her want to talk to me before a match and really say she wants me to do this thing and that I’m capable of doing it,” said Tiafoe.

“I don’t think it will hit me like that if anybody else said it to me.”

Williams, who met with a star-struck world number one Iga Swiatek a day earlier, may be torn who to cheer for when Tiafoe and Dimitrov meet in the next stage, however, as she counts the Bulgarian as a long-time friend.

Dimitrov said Williams also gave him a pep talk on Saturday and she was in the stands when he beat Russian Andrey Rublev in five sets to make the last eight.

Related Topics

US Open /

US Open 2024 /

Frances Tiafoe /

Alexie Popyrin /

Serena William

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris Paralympics 2024 LIVE Updates Day 5: Nihal Singh, Amir Ahmad Bhat in pistol shooting action; Para-Badminton medal matches soon
    Team Sportstar
  2. US Open 2024: Tiafoe says Serena’s pep talk was a huge boost
    Reuters
  3. Paris 2024 Paralympics Day 5, LIVE Medals Table: Preethi, Nishad take India’s tally to seven, China leads with 33 golds
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Paralympics: Forgotten phone costs Italian rower Giacomo Perini bronze medal
    Reuters
  5. US Open 2024: A wrong replay leads chair umpire to get a call wrong on video review
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. US Open 2024: Tiafoe says Serena’s pep talk was a huge boost
    Reuters
  2. US Open 2024: A wrong replay leads chair umpire to get a call wrong on video review
    AP
  3. US Open 2024: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden ousted in round of 16
    PTI
  4. US Open 2024: Frances Tiafoe battles past Alexei Popyrin into final eight
    Reuters
  5. US Open 2024: Grigor Dimitrov outlasts Andrey Rublev to punch quarterfinal ticket
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris Paralympics 2024 LIVE Updates Day 5: Nihal Singh, Amir Ahmad Bhat in pistol shooting action; Para-Badminton medal matches soon
    Team Sportstar
  2. US Open 2024: Tiafoe says Serena’s pep talk was a huge boost
    Reuters
  3. Paris 2024 Paralympics Day 5, LIVE Medals Table: Preethi, Nishad take India’s tally to seven, China leads with 33 golds
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Paralympics: Forgotten phone costs Italian rower Giacomo Perini bronze medal
    Reuters
  5. US Open 2024: A wrong replay leads chair umpire to get a call wrong on video review
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment