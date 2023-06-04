Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Cerundolo downs Fritz to reach second week of slam for first time

The 24-year-old Argentine’s first four outings at the majors all ended in first round defeats but this year he has shown improvement.

Published : Jun 04, 2023 09:01 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina celebrates winning the match point against Taylor Fritz of United States during the men’s singles third-round match of the French Open at Roland Garros on June 3, 2023.
Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina celebrates winning the match point against Taylor Fritz of United States during the men’s singles third-round match of the French Open at Roland Garros on June 3, 2023. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina celebrates winning the match point against Taylor Fritz of United States during the men’s singles third-round match of the French Open at Roland Garros on June 3, 2023. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Francisco Cerundolo reached the second week of a Grand Slam for the first time on Saturday with a 3-6 6-3 6-4 7-5 win over American ninth seed Taylor Fritz in the third round of the French Open.

The 24-year-old Argentine’s first four outings at the majors all ended in first round defeats but this year he has shown improvement.

ALSO READ
Haddad Maia becomes first Brazilian woman to reach French Open last 16 in 44 years

After a third round showing at the Australian Open, he has now gone one better but dismissed suggestions that he could soon be breaking into the top 10.

“I don’t feel like I belong in the top 10 because I’m not even in the top 20,” the 23rd seed told reporters.

“I think I’m going to be in the top 20 or probably close to that next week. I’m working to get to that level. I’m closer, but I have to keep going, keep winning and keep improving. So hopefully one day I can be among those top 10 players.”

Cerundolo frustrated Fritz with his sharp baseline game to complete victory on Court Suzanne-Lenglen after two hours 50 minutes.

“It was a very tough match. He’s a Top 10 player. I knew what kind of match it was going to be,” he added.

“The first set was a bit tense. I didn’t play well. After that, I started to play better, more aggressive, less mistakes. But, of course, it was a great battle.”

ALSO READ
Hitting ball into crowd was a ‘stupid move’, says Andreeva

Cerundolo, a quarter-finalist at the ATP Masters 1000 events in Miami and Rome this season, will continue his Roland Garros campaign against sixth seed Holger Rune on Monday.

“I played against him in 2019, I think in a Challenger. But now he’s a top-10, top-5 guy. He did amazing this last week. Final in Monte Carlo and Rome, title in Munich. He’s a great claycourt player, so it’s going to be a tough match.

“I hope I can play at the level I’ve been playing the last few days, because I think I have my chances. I’m going to focus on my game and try to play my best and get the win,” he added.

Related Topics

Francisco Cerundolo /

Taylor Fritz /

French Open

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Cerundolo downs Fritz to reach second week of slam for first time
    Reuters
  2. Nuggets coach says ‘We haven’t done a damn thing’ in NBA Finals
    AFP
  3. Haddad Maia becomes first Brazilian woman to reach French Open last 16 in 44 years
    Reuters
  4. Fan arrested for ‘97’ slogan on shirt
    Reuters
  5. Ten Hag’s United “broken” after FA Cup final loss to Manchester City
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Cerundolo downs Fritz to reach second week of slam for first time
    Reuters
  2. Haddad Maia becomes first Brazilian woman to reach French Open last 16 in 44 years
    Reuters
  3. French Open 2023, June 4 schedule: Djokovic, Alcaraz and Sabalenka in fourth-round action
    Team Sportstar
  4. Hitting ball into crowd was a ‘stupid move’, says Andreeva
    Reuters
  5. Roland Garros 2023: Gauff fights back to end Andreeva’s run in French Open
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Cerundolo downs Fritz to reach second week of slam for first time
    Reuters
  2. Nuggets coach says ‘We haven’t done a damn thing’ in NBA Finals
    AFP
  3. Haddad Maia becomes first Brazilian woman to reach French Open last 16 in 44 years
    Reuters
  4. Fan arrested for ‘97’ slogan on shirt
    Reuters
  5. Ten Hag’s United “broken” after FA Cup final loss to Manchester City
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment