French Open 2021 LIVE Women's Final, Pavlyuchenkova vs Krejcikova score: Pavlyuchenkova, Krejcikova eye first Grand Slam win

NUMBERS GAME

Win-Loss record in 2021 : Pavlyuchenkova (15-9), Krejcikova (25-9)



Krejcikova is on a roll with 11 successive matches without defeat. She could become the first Czech champion in Paris since 1981



Krejcikova has a record of 14-3 (win-loss) this season on clay. Her overall record on clay stands at 222-86 win-loss. Meanwhile, Pavlyuchenkova holds a 10-2 (win-loss) record on clay this season.



Pavlyuchenkova is the first Russian woman to reach the French Open final since Maria Sharapova in 2014. She is also the first Russian woman to advance to a Grand Slam final since Sharapova at the Australian Open in 2015.



Pavlyuchenkova is also the first woman to play more than 50 majors before reaching her first Slam final.



This will be the sixth consecutive year that will welcome a maiden women's singles French Open winner after Garbine Muguruza (2016), Jelena Ostapenko (2017), Simona Halep (2018), Ashleigh Barty (2019), and Iga Swiatek (2020).



FINALISTS SPEAK

Ahead of their first career meeting, here's what the maiden Slam finalists had to say:

Pavlyuchenkova: "I do everything just by nature and by what I feel, that's why I haven't celebrated it so much. It's my biggest final and now I don't think about my opponent. First final after 53 Grand Slam? I join the club of tennis players like Francesca Schiavone and Roberta Vinci, I'm focused and I'd like to win. At least I want to try, that's what I want. I want to enjoy it, it will be a special moment."

Krejcikova: "I think we (after beating Sakkari) both deserved the win for the way we played, but only one can win and I'm happy that it was me. Now I have the chance to play a new game in this tournament. The final? I've always wanted to play these kinds of games, these tournaments with great opponents and reach the utmost rounds."

Stats Overview

Career Records Pavlyuchenkova Krejcikova Age 29 25 Head-to-Head N/A N/A WTA Singles Titles 12 1 WTA Doubles Titles 5 8 Win/Loss Singles 437/302 286/163 Singles Ranking (current) 32 33 Singles Ranking (career best) 13 (04 Jul 2011) 33 (31 May 2021)



MATCH PREVIEW



In another surprising French Open season, the women's game will witness the rise of a pristine champion at the Philippe-Chatrier tonight.

It's fully assured that no one, I repeat, no one would have predicted a lineup of Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova taking on the Czech Barbora Krejcikova in the singles final on the Parisian clay this time. The top seeds have fallen - both on-court and off it - this season.

But this has been no less a feat for the duo who have had a contrasting structure to their careers thus far.

French Open 2021: Barbora Krejcikova to meet Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in final

Pavlyuchenkova, the forever trier, has pushed her frontiers finally by reaching her first final in a 14-year-long Grand Slam career. The Russian, who is aiming to become the first French Open winner from her nation since Maria Sharapova, has endured some stiff battles en route the summit clash.

Her opponent, 25-year-old Krejcikova has been a livewire throughout the tournament - the Czech star who is featuring in her first Slam singles final, has also booked her place in the women's doubles final in a bid to reclaim the title which she won back in 2018.

Get to know Barbora Krejcikova The gutsy Czech vying for not one, but two titles in Paris this week. #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/3nibvskbnV — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 12, 2021

Krejcikova has put up sharp performance over the course of nine days - beating third seed Elina Svitolina before trouncing Americans Sloane Stephens and Coco Gauff in the build-up to her first semi-final. A classic against Maria Sakkari had Krejcikova battle back from the brink. Her clarity on serve and precision helped her stay in the hunt until the end to see off a determined Sakkari.

ROAD TO FINAL

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

First round: Christina McHale 6-4, 6-0

Second round: Ajla Tomljanovic 6-2,6-3

Third round: Aryna Sabalenka 6-4,2-6,6-0

Fourth round: Victoria Azarenka 5-7,6-2,6-3

Quarter-finals: Elena Rybakina 6-7,6-2,7-6

Semi-finals: Tamara Zidansek 7-5, 6-3



Barbora Krejcikova

First round: Kristyna Pliskova 5-7,6-4,6-2

Second round: Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-2,6-3

Third round: Elina Svitolina 6-3,6-2

Fourth round: Sloane Stephens 6-2,6-0

Quarter-finals: Coco Gauff 7-6,6-3

Semi-finals: Maria Sakkari 7-5,4-6,9-7



