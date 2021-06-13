French Open 2021 Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Final LIVE score: Djokovic 1-2 Tsitsipas in first set

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the French Open 2021 men's final between Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

SCORE

Djokovic 1 Tsitsipas 2



SET 1

1:1 - Comfortable game for Djokovic. No signs of fatigue on serve as Djokovic draws Tsitsipas back to the baseline with some fine approach shots to get the job done.

0:1 - Tsitsipas survives a scare! The Greek holds with a hat-trick of aces after Djokovic forced the break point. He has begun casually but has still found enough spin on his backhand returns down the line first-up. Massive hold for Stefanos to begin with.

Stefanos Tsitsipas to begin serve

Customary practice, check. All in readiness. Here we are, for the marquee clash. Can Stef step up for the ultimate test?

Here, we are! Enter 22-year-old Stefanos Tsitsipas into the Philippe-Chatrier and is followed by the World No.1, Novak Djokovic!

6:03pm: One shot at history! We are less than 30 minutes away from the final at Court Philippe-Chatrier.

NUMBERS GAME

The final marks Djokovic's 29th Grand Slam final. He is second on the all-time list behind Roger Federer who has featured in 31 Grand Slam finals.



Tsitsipas is the first-ever Greek Grand Slam finalist and the 22-year-old could be the youngest Slam winner since Juan Martin Del Potro in 2009.



Djokovic's win-loss record at the Slams is now 80-15. The World No.1 is 26-3 this season, having won the Serbian Open and Australian Open.



Djokovic has dropped a set in three of his matches while Tsitsipas lost only on two occasions.



The Serbian could become the first man in the Open Era to win each of the four Grand Slams at least twice (French Open: 1, Australian Open: 9, Wimbledon: 5, and US Open: 3).



Djokovic's win will also pull him one close to Roger Federer (20) and Rafael Nadal (20) with 19 Grand Slams.



Match Preview

October 9, 2020. A young 21-year-old was cruising through his early opponents in the Parisian clay and flew into the second week in no time. The determined lad was then pinned to take on the World No.1 in the semi-final - his best result thus far at a Slam - and recognised the challenge would be like nothing else he has ever come across.

Stefanos Tsitsipas was down and out in the 2020 Roland Garros semi-final even before he was into his senses. The Serbian master, Djokovic took away the first two sets without breaking any sweat. Yet the Greek youngster, put up a stellar fight to rock Djokovic and retaliated with a response of equal measure by snatching the next two sets - forcing the tie that looked rather lop-sided in favour of Novak - into a deciding fifth-set.

Come Sunday, one may be to ponder whether the Tsitsipas - the first finalist ever from his country - would come close to repeat his valiant feat from last year, for Djokovic has cruised to the stratosphere after an epic takedown of Rafael Nadal on Friday.

Novak Djokovic takes on Stefanos Tsitsipas in French Open 2021 final

Djokovic, the second-best clay-courter behind the Spaniard put up a spectacle like no other to carve his own path to yet another final. The dominance of the Serb has touched uncharted waters and the exuberant Greek will have to put up a show like no other to beat the odds.

WHAT THEY SAID

Novak Djokovic: "He's (Tsitsipas) in great form. I think he matured as a player a lot. Clay (is) arguably his best surface.We played an epic five-setter last year in the semis here. Yeah, I know it's going to be another tough one."

French Open final: Tsitsipas hopes Djokovic prediction comes true on Sunday

ROAD TO FINAL

Djokovic

1st Round: beat Tennys Sandgren 6-2, 6-4, 6-2 2nd Round: beat Pablo Cuevas 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 3rd Round: beat Ricardas Berankis 6-1, 6-4, 6-1 4th Round: beat Lorenzo Musetti 6-7(7), 6-7(2), 6-1, 6-0, 4-0* Quarterfinal: beat Matteo Berrettini 6-3, 6-2, 6-7(5), 7-5 Semifinal: beat Rafael Nadal 3-6, 6-3, 7-6, 6-2



Tsitsipas

1st Round: beat Jeremy Chardy 7-6. 6-3, 6-1 2nd Round: beat Pedro Martinez 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 3rd Round: beat John Isner 5-7, 6-3, 7-6, 6-1 4th Round: beat Pablo Carreno Busta 6-3, 6-2, 7-5 Quarterfinal: beat Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 7-6, 7-5 Semifinal: beat Alexander Zverev 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 4-6, 6-3

When and where can you watch Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas live?