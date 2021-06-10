Tennis French Open 2021 Women's Semifinals, Pavlyuchenkova v Zidansek Live: Pavlyuchenkova wins first set Follow the live updates of the Roland Garros 2021 women's singles semifinal match between Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Tamara Zidansek. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 10 June, 2021 19:41 IST Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova won the first set 7-5 in the women's semifinals against Tamara Zidansek. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar Last Updated: 10 June, 2021 19:41 IST Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of French Open 2021 semifinal match between Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Tamara Zidansek. Set and Key moments updates Pavlyuchenkova v Zidansek, 1st Set, 7-5: Pavlyuchenkova is halfway through to her first Grand Slam final as she quells a powerful challenge from Zidansek to scrape through the first set. Pavlyuchenkova v Zidansek, 1st Set, 5-4: The Russian Pavlyuchenkova is on the brink of taking the first with a 5-3 lead. Her serve is broken right on the cusp of taking the first set as Zidansek makes it 5-4.