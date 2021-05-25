Tennis Tennis Ramkumar progresses to second round of French Open Qualifiers, Prajnesh bows out Ramkumar erased a one-set deficit to beat American Michael Mmoh 2-6, 7-6(4), 6-3 in his opening round that lasted one hour and 54 minutes. PTI Paris 25 May, 2021 19:24 IST File photo of Ramkumar Ramanathan. - R. RAGU PTI Paris 25 May, 2021 19:24 IST India's Ramkumar Ramanathan advanced to the men's singles second round of the French Open Qualifiers but Prajnesh Gunneswaran crashed out following his first-round defeat, here on Tuesday.Ramkumar erased a one-set deficit to beat American Michael Mmoh 2-6, 7-6(4), 6-3 in his opening round that lasted one hour and 54 minutes.He will next take on Uzbekistan's veteran Denis Istomin, who also recorded a three-set win against Bosnia's Damir Dzumhur.However, left-handed Prajnesh, seeded 32nd, suffered a rather tame 2-6, 2-6 loss to Germany's Oscar Otte.India's top singles player Sumit Nagal, seeded 27th, will open his campaign against Roberto Marcora. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.