French Open 2021 LIVE, Nadal vs Djokovic Semifinal score updates: Nadal eyes record 14th Roland Garros final in Djokovic clash

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the French Open 2021 men's semifinal between Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal.

French Open 2021: Stats

Djokovic Nadal Aces 40 23 Double Faults 11 20 1st Serve Pts Won 78.8% (268/340) 79.5% (206/259) 2nd Serve Pts Won 57% (90/158) 55.3% (89/161) Return Pts Won 45.1% (229/508) 47.6% (205/431) Break Pts Saved 86.4% (19/22) 50% (11/22) Break Pts Converted 63% (29/46) 49.3% (33/67) Net Pts Won 69.7% (76/109) 77.6% (59/76) Winners 192 165 Unforced Errors 122 134 Time On Court 12:34 11:46 Sets Lost 3 1



As the Philippe-Chatrier Court warms up for the contest, here's a rewind to the 2020 French Open final, the pair's last meeting in Paris. Rafa was at his phenomenal best as he bulldozed his way through the Djokovic challenge.

NUMBERS GAME

Nadal and Djokovic will square off in their 58th career meeting - the most for any pair in the Open Era. Djokovic 29-28 Overall Djokovic 15-13 Finals Nadal 19-7 Clay Nadal 9-4 Clay Finals This will be the duo's sixth meeting at a Grand Slam semi-final with Nadal leading 4-1.



Nadal's last loss at French Open came way back in 2015. It was Novak Djokovic who managed to stop the Spaniard for the first time in six years in the quarterfinals with a straight sets win.



Djokovic is the only man to take more than five sets off Nadal in French Open history. Nadal sets lost at French Open: Djokovic - 7, Federer - 4, Schwartzman - 2, Soderling - 2



WHAT THEY SAID

Nadal: “It’s always a big challenge. [The] best thing is you know that you need to play your best tennis. It's a match that you know what you have to do if you really want to have chances to succeed and to keep going on [in] the tournament. That's something that is good, because in some ways we are practising [and] we are living the sport for these moments… The negative thing [is that] it's difficult because you play against one of the best players in the [sport's] history.”

Djokovic: “It's not like any other match. Let's face it, it's the biggest challenge that you can have: playing on clay against Nadal, on this court on which he has had so much success in his career, in the final stages of a Grand Slam. It doesn't get bigger than that. Of course, each time we face each other, there's that extra tension and expectations. [The] vibes are different walking on the court with him. But that's why our rivalry has been historic, I think, for this sport. I've been privileged to play him so many times."

MATCH PREVIEW:

Here goes...Chapter No.58

If numbers and raw aggression are the parameters put to the test, Rafael Nadal taking on Novak Djokovic will go down as the biggest rivalry in Tennis history.

The Spanish matador locks horns with the Serbian supremo in a repeat of the 2020 final for the 58th time - a record in Open Era history. The outcomes of the contest has been pretty stiff too, with Djokovic holding a slender 29-28 lead over Nadal, and it could all be squared tonight, in the Parisian clay, in Nadal's eternal turf.

However, enter the contest, the world no.1 Serbian has looked in terrific command over the course of the tournament despite copping a major scare in the fourth round. Nadal, on the other hand, has been flawless in results, but the numbers suggest the world no.3 is yet to hit the top gear. Has he served his best to fend off the Djoker challenge?

FRENCH OPEN 2021: Road to semi-final

#1 Novak Djokovic

1st Round: beat Tennys Sandgren 6-2, 6-4, 6-2 2nd Round: beat Pablo Cuevas 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 3rd Round: beat Ricardas Berankis 6-1, 6-4, 6-1 4th Round: beat Lorenzo Musetti 6-7(7), 6-7(2), 6-1, 6-0, 4-0* Quarterfinal: beat Matteo Berrettini 6-3, 6-2, 6-7(5), 7-5



Djokovic has had a typical flawless run early on before Italian teenager Musetti pushed the Serb to the brink. Djokovic's rejuvenated self put up an astounding comeback to waltz the youngster on his way to a 12th consecutive French Open quarters. He took another Italian in Matteo Berrettini who managed to snatch a set from Djokovic, but could not serve much further. Novak's thunderous ROOAAR at the end also cited that he is ready for the Rafa test.

#3 Rafael Nadal

1st Round: beat Alexei Popyrin 6-3, 6-2, 7-6(3) 2nd Round: beat Richard Gasquet 6-0, 7-5, 6-2 3rd Round: beat Cam Norrie 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 4th Round: beat Jannik Sinner 7-5, 6-3, 6-0 Quarterfinal: beat Diego Schwartzman 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-0



Rafa's turf. Rafa rules. Nadal's breezy run through the early rounds was met with bare resistance. In the quarters, Argentine Schwartzman was able to slash Nadal's 36-match streak of consecutive Slam matches won. However, Nadal once again unleashed his phenomenal best to thwart any advancement from Schwartzman to make his 14th semi-final in Paris.