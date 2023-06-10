Magazine

Korneeva beats Perez Alarcon to win French Open girls’ title

The 15-year-old Russian player dropped only one set at the Grand Slam tournament as she became the first girl to win two major titles in a season since 2013.

Published : Jun 10, 2023 18:16 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

AP
Alina Korneeva poses after victory against Lucciana Perez Alarcon in the Girls Juniors Singles Final 2023 French Open.
Alina Korneeva poses after victory against Lucciana Perez Alarcon in the Girls Juniors Singles Final 2023 French Open. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Alina Korneeva poses after victory against Lucciana Perez Alarcon in the Girls Juniors Singles Final 2023 French Open. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Third-seeded Alina Korneeva beat No. 6 Lucciana Perez Alarcon 7-6 (4), 6-3 to win the French Open girls’ title on Saturday and follow up her success at the Australian Open earlier this year.

The 15-year-old Russian player dropped only one set at the Grand Slam tournament as she became the first girl to win two major titles in a season since 2013, when Ana Konjuh and Belinda Bencic both won two majors.

Korneeva is also the first girl to win the first two majors of the season since Magdalena Maleeva in 1990.

Korneeva had three aces and broke Perez Alarcon’s serve six times. The 18-year-old Perez Alarcon double-faulted nine times and converted four of her nine break-point chances.

Perez Alarcon was the first girl from Peru to reach a junior final. Peru’s Jaime Yzaga won the French Open boys’ title in 1985 and Luis Horna lost the final at Roland Garros in 1997.

Later Saturday, Dino Prizmic of Croatia faced Juan Carlos Prado Angelo of Bolivia in the boys’ final.

Both finals were held on Court Simonne-Mathieu.

