French Open 2023, June 3 schedule: Swiatek, Rybakina in third-round action

Defending champion Iga Swiatek faces China’s Xinyu Wang in third round of French Open on Philippe-Chatrier Court at Roland-Garros, Paris on Saturday.
Title contender Elena Rybakina will also be in action as she faces Spain’s Sara Sorribes Tormo.
Here’s the full list of third-round fixtures for day seven of the 2023 French Open:
Court Philippe-Chatrier
Women’s Singles - [4] Elena Rybakina (KAZ) vs Sara Sorribes Tormo (ESP) - 3:15PM IST
Men’s Singles - [6] Holger Rune (DEN) vs [Q] Genaro Alberto Olivieri (ARG)
Women’s Singles - [1] Iga Swiatek (POL) vs Xinyu Wang (CHN)
Men’s Singles - [22] Alexander Zverev (GER) vs [12] Frances Tiafoe (USA) - Not before 11:45PM IST
Where to watch 2023 French Open in India?
Court Suzanne-Lenglen
Men’s Singles - [4] Casper Ruud (NOR) vs Zhizhen Zhang (CHN) - 2:30PM IST
Women’s Singles - [6] Coco Gauff (USA) vs [Q] Mirra Andreeva
Men’s Singles - [9] Taylor Fritz (USA) vs [23] Francisco Cerundolo (ARG)
Women’s Singles - [7] Ons Jabeur vs [Q] Olga Danilovic (SRB)
Court Simonne-Mathieu
Men’s Singles - [27] Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN) vs [Q] Thiago Seyboth Wild (BRA) - 2:30PM IST
Women’s Singles - [14] Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA) vs [23] Ekaterina Alexandrova
Women’s Singles - Bianca Andreescu (CAN) vs Lesia Tsurenko (UKR)
Men’s Singles - [28] Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) vs Daniel Altmaier (GER)
Here are some of the fixtures to watch out on the other courts:
Court 14
Men’s Singles - [15] Borna Coric (CRO) vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry (ARG)
