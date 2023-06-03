Magazine

French Open 2023, June 3 schedule: Swiatek, Rybakina in third-round action

French Open 2023, June 3: Defending champion Iga Swiatek faces China’s Xinyu Wang in third round on Philippe-Chatrier Court at Roland-Garros, Paris on Saturday.

Published : Jun 03, 2023 08:08 IST , CHENNAI

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina (in pic) will take on Spain’s Sara Sorribes Tormo in third round of the French Open on Saturday.
FILE PHOTO: Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina (in pic) will take on Spain’s Sara Sorribes Tormo in third round of the French Open on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina (in pic) will take on Spain’s Sara Sorribes Tormo in third round of the French Open on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Defending champion Iga Swiatek faces China’s Xinyu Wang in third round of French Open on Philippe-Chatrier Court at Roland-Garros, Paris on Saturday.

Title contender Elena Rybakina will also be in action as she faces Spain’s Sara Sorribes Tormo.

Here’s the full list of third-round fixtures for day seven of the 2023 French Open:

Court Philippe-Chatrier

Women’s Singles - [4] Elena Rybakina (KAZ) vs Sara Sorribes Tormo (ESP) - 3:15PM IST

Men’s Singles - [6] Holger Rune (DEN) vs [Q] Genaro Alberto Olivieri (ARG)

Women’s Singles - [1] Iga Swiatek (POL) vs Xinyu Wang (CHN)

Men’s Singles - [22] Alexander Zverev (GER) vs [12] Frances Tiafoe (USA) - Not before 11:45PM IST

Where to watch 2023 French Open in India?
In India, viewers will be able to watch the live telecast of the French Open on the Sony Sports Network and stream the matches live on the SonyLiv and JioTV app.

Court Suzanne-Lenglen

Men’s Singles - [4] Casper Ruud (NOR) vs Zhizhen Zhang (CHN) - 2:30PM IST

Women’s Singles - [6] Coco Gauff (USA) vs [Q] Mirra Andreeva

Men’s Singles - [9] Taylor Fritz (USA) vs [23] Francisco Cerundolo (ARG)

Women’s Singles - [7] Ons Jabeur vs [Q] Olga Danilovic (SRB)

Court Simonne-Mathieu

Men’s Singles - [27] Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN) vs [Q] Thiago Seyboth Wild (BRA) - 2:30PM IST

Women’s Singles - [14] Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA) vs [23] Ekaterina Alexandrova

Women’s Singles - Bianca Andreescu (CAN) vs Lesia Tsurenko (UKR)

Men’s Singles - [28] Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) vs Daniel Altmaier (GER)

Here are some of the fixtures to watch out on the other courts:

Court 14

Men’s Singles - [15] Borna Coric (CRO) vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry (ARG)

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
