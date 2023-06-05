Magazine

French Open 2023, June 5 schedule: Swiatek, Jabeur eye quarterfinal spots

French Open 2023, June 5: Defending champion Iga Swiatek faces Ukraine’s Lesia Tsurenko in fourth round on Philippe-Chatrier Court at Roland-Garros, Paris on Monday.

Published : Jun 05, 2023 08:15 IST , CHENNAI

Team Sportstar
Defending champion Iga Swiatek takes on Ukraine’s Lesia Tsurenko in fourth round match of the French Open on Monday.
Defending champion Iga Swiatek takes on Ukraine’s Lesia Tsurenko in fourth round match of the French Open on Monday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Defending champion Iga Swiatek takes on Ukraine’s Lesia Tsurenko in fourth round match of the French Open on Monday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Defending champion Iga Swiatek faces Ukraine’s Lesia Tsurenko in fourth round of French Open on Philippe-Chatrier Court at Roland-Garros, Paris on Monday.

Title contender Ons Jabeur will also be in action as she faces USA’s Bernarda Pera.

Here’s the full list of fourth-round fixtures for day nine of the 2023 French Open:

Court Philippe-Chatrier

Women’s Singles - [7] Ons Jabeur (TUN) vs Bernarda Pera (USA) - 3:15PM IST

Men’s Singles - [4] Casper Ruud (NOR) vs Nicolas Jarry (CHI)

Women’s Singles - [6] Coco Gauff (USA) vs Anna Karolina Schmiedlova (SVK)

Men’s Singles - [22] Alexander Zverev (GER) vs [28] Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) - Not before 11:45PM IST

Where to watch 2023 French Open in India?
In India, viewers will be able to watch the live telecast of the French Open on the Sony Sports Network and stream the matches live on the SonyLiv and JioTV app.

Court Suzanne-Lenglen

Women’s Singles - [14] Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA) vs Sara Sorribes Tormo (ESP) - 2:30PM IST

Men’s Singles - [6] Holger Rune (DEN) vs [23] Francisco Cerundolo (ARG)

Women’s Singles - [1] Iga Swiatek (POL) vs Lesia Tsurenko (UKR)

Men’s Singles - [27] Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN) vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry (ARG)

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

