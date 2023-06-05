French Open 2023, June 5 schedule: Swiatek, Jabeur eye quarterfinal spots

Published : Jun 05, 2023 08:15 IST , CHENNAI

Defending champion Iga Swiatek takes on Ukraine’s Lesia Tsurenko in fourth round match of the French Open on Monday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Title contender Ons Jabeur will also be in action as she faces USA’s Bernarda Pera.

Here’s the full list of fourth-round fixtures for day nine of the 2023 French Open:

Court Philippe-Chatrier

Women’s Singles - [7] Ons Jabeur (TUN) vs Bernarda Pera (USA) - 3:15PM IST

Men’s Singles - [4] Casper Ruud (NOR) vs Nicolas Jarry (CHI)

Women’s Singles - [6] Coco Gauff (USA) vs Anna Karolina Schmiedlova (SVK)

Men’s Singles - [22] Alexander Zverev (GER) vs [28] Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) - Not before 11:45PM IST

Where to watch 2023 French Open in India? In India, viewers will be able to watch the live telecast of the French Open on the Sony Sports Network and stream the matches live on the SonyLiv and JioTV app.

Court Suzanne-Lenglen

Women’s Singles - [14] Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA) vs Sara Sorribes Tormo (ESP) - 2:30PM IST

Men’s Singles - [6] Holger Rune (DEN) vs [23] Francisco Cerundolo (ARG)

Women’s Singles - [1] Iga Swiatek (POL) vs Lesia Tsurenko (UKR)

Men’s Singles - [27] Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN) vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry (ARG)