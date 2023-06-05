French Open 2023, June 5 schedule: Swiatek, Jabeur eye quarterfinal spots

Defending champion Iga Swiatek faces Ukraine’s Lesia Tsurenko in fourth round of French Open on Philippe-Chatrier Court at Roland-Garros, Paris on Monday.
Title contender Ons Jabeur will also be in action as she faces USA’s Bernarda Pera.
Here’s the full list of fourth-round fixtures for day nine of the 2023 French Open:
Court Philippe-Chatrier
Women’s Singles - [7] Ons Jabeur (TUN) vs Bernarda Pera (USA) - 3:15PM IST
Men’s Singles - [4] Casper Ruud (NOR) vs Nicolas Jarry (CHI)
Women’s Singles - [6] Coco Gauff (USA) vs Anna Karolina Schmiedlova (SVK)
Men’s Singles - [22] Alexander Zverev (GER) vs [28] Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) - Not before 11:45PM IST
Court Suzanne-Lenglen
Women’s Singles - [14] Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA) vs Sara Sorribes Tormo (ESP) - 2:30PM IST
Men’s Singles - [6] Holger Rune (DEN) vs [23] Francisco Cerundolo (ARG)
Women’s Singles - [1] Iga Swiatek (POL) vs Lesia Tsurenko (UKR)
Men’s Singles - [27] Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN) vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry (ARG)
