French Open 2024, May 28 schedule: Djokovic, Sabalenka and Rybakina in action on third day

Novak Djokovic begins his title defence with a first-round clash against local wildcard Pierre-Hugues Herbert on the third day of French Open 2024 at Roland Garros, Paris on Tuesday.

Djokovic and Herbert will face each other during the night session on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Two-time men’s runner-up Casper Ruud will be up against Brazilian qualifier Felipe Meligeni Alves.

In women’s singles, second seed Aryna Sabalenka will take on Erika Andreeva while fourth seed Elena Rybakina will play against Belgium’s Greet Minnen.

Here’s the full list of first-round fixtures for day three of French Open 2024:

Court Philippe-Chatrier

Women’s Singles - [7] Qinwen Zheng (CHN) vs [WC] Alize Cornet (FRA) - 3:30PM IST

Men’s Singles - [7] Casper Ruud [NOR] vs [Q] Felipe Meligeni Alves (BRA)

Women’s Singles - [2] Aryna Sabalenka vs Erika Andreeva

Men’s Singles - [1] Novak Djokovic (SRB) vs [WC] Pierre-Hugues Herbert (FRA) - Not before 11:45PM IST

Where to watch French Open 2024 in India? In India, viewers will be able to watch the live telecast of the French Open on the Sony Sports Network and stream the matches live on SonyLiv and JioTV.

Court Suzanne-Lenglen

Women’s Singles - [4] Elena Rybakina (KAZ) vs Greet Minnen (BEL) - 2:30PM IST

Men’s Singles - [28] Tomas Martin Etcheverry (ARG) vs Arthur Cazaux (FRA)

Women’s Singles - [10] Daria Kasatkina vs Magdalena Frech (POL)

Men’s Singles - [13] Holger Rune (DEN) vs Daniel Evans (GBR)

Court Simonne-Mathieu

Men’s Singles - [11] Alex de Minaur (AUS) vs Alex Michelsen (USA) - 2:30PM IST

Men’s Singles - [12] Taylor Fritz (USA) vs Federico Coria (ARG)

Women’s Singles - [14] Madison Keys (USA) vs Renata Zarazua (MEX)

Women’s Singles - [19] Victoria Azarenka vs Nadia Podoroska (ARG)

Here are some of the fixtures to watch out on the other courts:

Court 14

Women’s Singles - [26] Katie Boulter (GBR) vs Paula Badosa (ESP)

Court 2

Men’s Doubles - Yuki Bhambri (IND)/Albano Olivetti (FRA) vs John Peers (AUS)/Roman Safiullin

Court 6

Women’s Singles - Arantxa Rus (NED) vs Angelique Kerber (GER)

Court 8

Men’s Doubles - [2] Rohan Bopanna (IND)/Matthew Ebden (AUS) vs Marton Fucsovics (HUN)/Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN)

Court 9

Women’s Singles - Mirra Andreeva vs Emina Bektas (USA)