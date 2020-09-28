Tennis Tennis French Open: Zverev overcomes slow start to reach second round in Paris Zverev trailed 4-1 in the opening set before he turned the screw on Court Philippe Chatrier, advancing to the next round with a 7-5, 6-2, 6-4 win over Dennis Novak. Reuters PARIS 28 September, 2020 09:18 IST Alexander Zverev of Germany during his first round match against Dennis Novak of Austria at the French Open on Sunday. - Getty Images Reuters PARIS 28 September, 2020 09:18 IST US Open runner-up Alexander Zverev overcame a slow start to launch his French Open challenge with a 7-5, 6-2, 6-4 victory over Austrian Dennis Novak on Sunday.US Open runner-up Zverev, who had not played on clay since last year, trailed 4-1 in the opening set before he turned the screw on Court Philippe Chatrier, whose roof remained open despite a light drizzle.“Close the roof!” screamed one of the few spectators during the second set.READ: Wawrinka thrashes Murray as big match falls flatIt made Zverev smile but did not affect the German's focus as he set up a meeting with either France's Pierre-Hugues Herbert or American qualifier Michael Mmoh.“I didn't play any claycourt before this, it's my first one (this year) and it was not easy. It was rainy and cold, I needed to get used to it, said the 23-year-old Zverev.“He's a player who is good on this surface. He grew up with (fellow Austrian) Dominic Thiem. All they did was play on this surface.”Addressing his critics, Zverev added: “Some say that I don't do well at Grand Slams, I'm proving them wrong this year. I'm hoping for a deep run here.”READ| Frosty Azarenka powers through in Paris Zverev, who never made it past the last-eight at Roland Garros, reached the semifinals at the Australian Open before losing to Thiem in the US Open final earlier this month.Men's Results: First Round (Important):Jannik Sinner, Italy, def. David Goffin (11), Belgium, 7-5, 6-0, 6-3.Sebastian Korda, United States, def. Andreas Seppi, Italy, 6-2, 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.John Isner (21), United States, def. Elliot Benchetrit, France, 6-4, 6-1, 6-3.Kei Nishikori, Japan, def. Daniel Evans (32), Britain, 1-6, 6-1, 7-6 (3), 1-6, 6-4.Marco Cecchinato, Italy, def. Alex de Minaur (25), Australia, 7-6 (9), 6-4, 6-0.Norbert Gombos, Slovakia, def. Borna Coric (24), Croatia, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.Benoit Paire (23), France, def. Kwon Soon Woo, South Korea, 7-5, 6-4, 6-4.Stan Wawrinka (16), Switzerland, def. Andy Murray, Britain, 6-1, 6-3, 6-2.Diego Schwartzman (12), Argentina, def. Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, 6-0, 6-1, 6-3.Alexander Zverev (6), Germany, def. Dennis Novak, Austria, 7-5, 6-2, 6-4. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos