Azarenka caught cold as French Open match suspended

Victoria Azarenka and her opponent Danka Kovinic walked off the court after play was suspended with the Belarusian leading 2-1.

Reuters
Paris 27 September, 2020 16:48 IST
Victoria Azarenka

Victoria Azarenka speaks with a match official during her first round singles match against Danka Kovinic during day one of the French Open on Sunday.   -  Getty Images

Former world number one Victoria Azarenka complained about the playing conditions at the French Open amid light drizzle and low temperatures during her first-round match on Sunday.

The U.S. Open runner-up, who entered court Suzanne Lenglen wearing a thick pink puffer jacket, and her opponent Danka Kovinic walked off the court after play was suspended with Belarusian Azarenka leading 2-1.

“No, it's eight degrees. I live in Florida... I'm used to hot weather,” a furious Azarenka told the supervisor who asked her to wait on court until a decision was made on whether the match should continue.

Speaking to her opponent from Montenegro, Azarenka said: “Do you want to wait on court?

“No,” Kovinic replied.

“No, it's ridiculous, it's too cold. What's the point? Sitting here like ducks,” said Azarenka.

