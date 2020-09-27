Tennis Tennis Azarenka caught cold as French Open match suspended Victoria Azarenka and her opponent Danka Kovinic walked off the court after play was suspended with the Belarusian leading 2-1. Reuters Paris 27 September, 2020 16:48 IST Victoria Azarenka speaks with a match official during her first round singles match against Danka Kovinic during day one of the French Open on Sunday. - Getty Images Reuters Paris 27 September, 2020 16:48 IST Former world number one Victoria Azarenka complained about the playing conditions at the French Open amid light drizzle and low temperatures during her first-round match on Sunday.The U.S. Open runner-up, who entered court Suzanne Lenglen wearing a thick pink puffer jacket, and her opponent Danka Kovinic walked off the court after play was suspended with Belarusian Azarenka leading 2-1. Tsitsipas sees off Garin to reach Hamburg final “No, it's eight degrees. I live in Florida... I'm used to hot weather,” a furious Azarenka told the supervisor who asked her to wait on court until a decision was made on whether the match should continue.Speaking to her opponent from Montenegro, Azarenka said: “Do you want to wait on court?“No,” Kovinic replied.“No, it's ridiculous, it's too cold. What's the point? Sitting here like ducks,” said Azarenka. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos