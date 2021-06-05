Tennis Tennis French Open: Nadal beats Norrie to set fourth round clash with Sinner Rafael Nadal brushed past Britain's Cameron Norrie in straight sets to set up a French Open clash with Italian Jannik Sinner for the second year in a row. Reuters 05 June, 2021 21:41 IST Nadal, who was in the top gear from the start, pushed aside Norrie in straight sets 6-3 6-3 6-3 to cruise into his fifth consecutive last 16 appearance at Roland Garros. - GETTY IMAGES Reuters 05 June, 2021 21:41 IST A relentless Rafa Nadal cruised into the last 16 of the French Open for the 16th time on Saturday, with a brutal 6-3 6-3 6-3 dismantling of Briton Cameron Norrie.Nadal, who won his 13th title at Roland Garros last year, extended his run at the claycourt Grand Slam to an unbelievable 30 sets won in a row. He last dropped a set against Dominic Thiem in the 2019 final.READ: Djokovic enters 12th straight French Open fourth round Norrie, the world number 45, battled gamely against the third seed, even breaking Nadal twice in the second set, but the ruthless Spaniard reeled him back in on both occasions, before serving out the one-sided contest a shade over two hours. A 50⃣th Grand Slam fourth round Nadal navigates Norrie 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 and hits the sweet 16 half century mark.#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/nkiGZ3O7OU— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 5, 2021 Nadal sent down 35 winners, including three aces, and broke Norrie's serve six times in the match as he stormed into round four, where he will battle Italy's Jannik Sinner, the 18th seed, for a place in the quarter-finals. Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on : Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.