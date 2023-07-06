MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Click here to read the latest issue of Sportstar.

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Wimbledon 2023: Fifth seed Garcia beats Fernandez in second-round thriller

Garcia will next face Czech Marie Bouzkova who sent Estonia’s Anett Kontaveit into retirement from professional tennis with a 6-1, 6-2 victory.

Published : Jul 06, 2023 22:51 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
France’s Caroline Garcia celebrates winning her second-round match against Canada’s Leylah Fernandez at Wimbledon on Thursday.
France’s Caroline Garcia celebrates winning her second-round match against Canada’s Leylah Fernandez at Wimbledon on Thursday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

France’s Caroline Garcia celebrates winning her second-round match against Canada’s Leylah Fernandez at Wimbledon on Thursday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

It took a 10-point shootout, but French fifth seed Caroline Garcia finally overcame Leylah Fernandez in three sets to reach the Wimbledon third round in early evening sunshine on Thursday.

Having dropped the opening set 6-3, in which Fernandez slammed 10 clean winners, the Frenchwoman – her right racket-arm and shoulder strapped heavily – level with a 6-4 second set before doing just enough to edge the championship tiebreak in a decider during which neither player was able to break serve.

Canada’s Fernandez, displaying glimpses of the form which took her to that surreal 2021 US Open final which she lost to Britain’s Emma Raducanu, played with poise and power from the back of the court, and caused Garcia problems throughout.

Garcia, who skipped across the court pumping her fist and beaming a huge smile in victory, will next face Czech Marie Bouzkova who sent Estonia’s Anett Kontaveit into retirement from professional tennis with a 6-1, 6-2 victory.

Related stories

Related Topics

Caroline Garcia /

Leylah Fernandez /

Anett Kontaveit /

Marie Bouzkova /

Wimbledon 2023 /

Wimbledon /

Grand Slam /

WTA /

Emma Raducanu

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ashes 2023 3rd Test, Day 1, Live Score: Australia 263 all out; England lose three wickets in chase
    Team Sportstar
  2. Wimbledon 2023: Fifth seed Garcia beats Fernandez in second-round thriller
    Reuters
  3. Indian sports news wrap, July 6
    Team Sportstar
  4. Wimbledon 2023: Andreeva, 16, reaches third round after Krejcikova retires
    AFP
  5. Spain’s Azpilicueta joins Atletico Madrid as free agent
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Click here to read the latest issue of Sportstar.

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Wimbledon 2023: Fifth seed Garcia beats Fernandez in second-round thriller
    Reuters
  2. Wimbledon 2023: World number four Ruud loses in second round
    Reuters
  3. Wimbledon 2023: Rublev downs fellow Russian Karatsev to reach third round
    Reuters
  4. Wimbledon 2023: Big-serving Zverev powers past Dutch qualifier Brouwer
    Reuters
  5. Wimbledon 2023: Andreeva, 16, reaches third round after Krejcikova retires
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ashes 2023 3rd Test, Day 1, Live Score: Australia 263 all out; England lose three wickets in chase
    Team Sportstar
  2. Wimbledon 2023: Fifth seed Garcia beats Fernandez in second-round thriller
    Reuters
  3. Indian sports news wrap, July 6
    Team Sportstar
  4. Wimbledon 2023: Andreeva, 16, reaches third round after Krejcikova retires
    AFP
  5. Spain’s Azpilicueta joins Atletico Madrid as free agent
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment