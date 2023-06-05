Magazine

Haddad Maia beats Sorribes Tormo in third-longest women’s match at French Open

Haddad Maia, seeded 14th, came from a set and 0-3 down to beat Sorribes Tormo in a three hours 51 minutes battle, the third-longest women’s singles match at Roland-Garros.

Published : Jun 05, 2023 18:43 IST , PARIS - 2 MINS READ

AFP,Team Sportstar
Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia beat Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo in fourth round of the French Open at Roland-Garros, Paris on Monday.
Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia beat Spain’s Sara Sorribes Tormo in fourth round of the French Open at Roland-Garros, Paris on Monday. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia beat Spain’s Sara Sorribes Tormo in fourth round of the French Open at Roland-Garros, Paris on Monday. | Photo Credit: AFP

Beatriz Haddad Maia battled from a set and 3-0 down to defeat Sara Sorribes Tormo in a three-hour 51-minute epic to reach a maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal at the French Open on Monday.

The 27-year-old Brazilian left-hander came through 6-7(3), 6-3, 7-5 against her 132nd-ranked Spanish opponent on Court Suzanne Lenglen in the longest match of this year’s women’s tournament.

She is the first Brazilian woman in a Slam quarterfinal since Maria Bueno in 1968 and will face world number seven Ons Jabeur of Tunisia for a place in the semifinals.

Haddad Maia, ranked 14, claimed victory on a fourth match point.

Longest women’s singles matches at French Open
4 hours 7 minutes: Virginie Buisson (France) bt Noelle van Lottum (France) 6-7(3), 7-5, 6-2 - 1995 French Open first round
3 hours 55 minutes: Kerry Melville (Australia) bt Pam Teeguarden (USA) 9-7, 4-6, 16-14 - 1972 French Open third round
3 hours 51 minutes: Beatriz Haddad Maia (Brazil) bt Sara Sorribes Tormo (Spain) 6-7(3), 6-3, 7-5 - 2023 French Open fourth round
3 hours 50 minutes: Francesca Schiavone (Italy) bt Svetlana Kuznetsova (Russia) 6-7(11), 7-5, 10-8 - 2015 French Open second round

She had already saved a match point in her last 32 win over Ekaterina Alexandrova to become the first Brazilian woman in the fourth round in Paris since 1979.

The 26-year-old Sorribes Tormo had made the last 16 after fourth seed and Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina withdrew from their third round clash with illness.

She looked the fresher of the two on Monday as she took the first set and was a double break up in the second before Haddad Maia rallied.

ALSO READ
French Open: Jabeur eases past Pera to move into quarterfinals

The Brazilian swept the next six games to level the tie and broke in the opening game of the decider.

Sorribes Tormo broke back immediately but couldn’t capitalise as Haddad Maia reclaimed the advantage in the fifth game.

In a tense finish, Sorribes Tormo saved three match points in the ninth game and broke serve to level at 5-5.

But Haddad Maia broke straight back and this time held her nerve.

