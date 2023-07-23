MagazineBuy Print

date 2023-07-23

Hopman Cup: Croatia downs Spain to book final against Switzerland

Croatia’s Borna Coric and Donna Vekic outlasted Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz and Rebeka Masarova in their Hopman Cup mixed doubles rubber on Saturday to secure a 2-1 victory that earned them a spot in the final against Switzerland.

Published : Jul 23, 2023 06:35 IST , Bengaluru - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain in action.
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Croatia’s Borna Coric and Donna Vekic outlasted Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz and Rebeka Masarova 1-6, 6-4, (14-12) in their Hopman Cup mixed doubles rubber on Saturday to secure a 2-1 victory that earned them a spot in the final against Switzerland.

World number one Alcaraz earlier levelled the tie at 1-1 with a 6-3, 6-7(6), (10-5) victory over Coric to make it two wins from as many singles matches on the claycourts of Nice, days after his Wimbledon triumph on the All England Club lawns.

The 20-year-old raced through the first set in 36 minutes, clearly having shaken off the rust from his game in the win over Belgian David Goffin a day earlier but Coric battled his way back into the match by edging a tight second set tiebreak.

Wheelchair pioneers Esther Vergeer, Rick Draney to be inducted into Tennis Hall of Fame

Alcaraz stepped up a gear in the super tiebreak to close out the win in a little over two hours and set up the decider, where Croatia held their nerve in a dramatic encounter to wrap up a memorable comeback victory.

Croatia, the 1996 champions, will aim to win their second title in the competition on Sunday.

Vekic proved too strong for Masarova in the first match of the tie as the world number 22 converted four out of her seven breakpoint chances to secure a 6-2 6-1 win that effectively ended Spain’s chances of reaching the title clash.

Switzerland defended their title in the last edition of the mixed team tournament in 2019 for their fourth crown overall, as Roger Federer led them to victory over Germany in the final.

The relaunched championship returned to the tennis calendar this week after a four-year absence, having lost its spot ahead of the Australian Open as a result of the short-lived ATP Cup men’s team event.

Team India criss-cross the country in pursuit of elusive ICC title

Ayon Sengupta
Chasing the right results: Andy Murray with strength and conditioning coach Matt Little during practice at Wimbledon.

Training Transfer: Bridging the Gap for Athletes

Ramji Srinivasan
