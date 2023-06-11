Magazine

Hsieh, Wang win French Open women’s doubles title

It was 37-year-old Hsieh’s fifth Grand Slam doubles title and second in Paris after 2014 which she won with another Chinese partner, Peng Shuai.

Published : Jun 11, 2023 18:23 IST , Paris - 1 MIN READ

AFP
China’s Wang Xinyu, left, and Hsieh Su-Wei of Taiwan lift the trophy as they celebrate winning the women’s doubles title.
China's Wang Xinyu, left, and Hsieh Su-Wei of Taiwan lift the trophy as they celebrate winning the women's doubles title. | Photo Credit: AP
China’s Wang Xinyu, left, and Hsieh Su-Wei of Taiwan lift the trophy as they celebrate winning the women’s doubles title. | Photo Credit: AP

Hsieh Su-wei of Taiwan and China’s Wang Xinyu won the French Open women’s doubles title on Sunday with a 1-6, 7-6 (7/5), 6-1 victory over US-Canadian pairing Taylor Townsend and Leylah Fernandez.

French open final: Djokovic vs Ruud LIVE

It was 37-year-old Hsieh’s fifth Grand Slam doubles title and second in Paris after 2014 which she won with another Chinese partner, Peng Shuai.

Hsieh and Wang were playing only their second tournament together after teaming up at Strasbourg last month.

More to follow...

