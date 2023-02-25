Hurkacz wins place in Marseille ATP final

Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz, eleventh in the world, beat Kazakh Alexander Bublik on Saturday to secure a place in the final of the ATP 250 tournament in Marseille.

The number one seed came through 6-4, 7-6 (7/4) and will take on either Benjamin Bonzi or Arthur Fils, who were facing off in an all-French encounter in the other semi-final later Saturday.

“At the end of the week it’s a dream to have a chance to lift the trophy,” said Hurkacz, who achieved three-set wins against Swiss player Leandro Riedi and Sweden’s Mikael Ymer in his opening two matches.

“It’s a goal, so I’m really happy that I’ve played some good tennis here.”

The final will take place on Sunday and mark the seventh of Hurkacz’s career.