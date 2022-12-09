Tennis Premier League, Season 4: Hyderabad Strikers wins 43-37 against Delhi Binny’s Brigade to go top

Conny Perrin of Switzerland made the difference as she helped Hyderabad Strikers reach the top of the table with a 43-37 victory over Delhi Binny’s Brigade in the Tennis Premier League at the Balewadi Stadium on Friday.

The 31-year-old Conny, ranked a career-best 134 in 2018, won her singles against Sowjanya Bavisetti 12-8 and partnered Sriram Balaji for a similar 12-8 victory over Siddhant Banthia and Sowjanya.

Niki Poonacha was held 10-10 by Mohamed Dougaz. In the last men’s doubles, Poonacha and Balaji lost 9-11 to Banthia and Dougaz. Thus Hyderabad rose to the top with 130 points.

Bangalore Spartans was held 40-40 by host Pune Jaguars which meant that the team slipped from the top with its total of 128 points.

Mumbai Leon Army stayed comfortably in the race for semifinals, as it beat Chennai Stallions 43-37 with Valeriya Strakhova playing a key role with her singles and mixed doubles wins. Ramkumar Ramanathan lost his singles to Mathias Bourgue, but won the doubles with Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan.