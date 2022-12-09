Tennis

Tennis Premier League, Season 4: Hyderabad Strikers wins 43-37 against Delhi Binny’s Brigade to go top

Bangalore Spartans was held 40-40 by host Pune Jaguars which meant that the team slipped from the top with its total of 128 points.

Kamesh Srinivasan
PUNE 09 December, 2022 21:25 IST
PUNE 09 December, 2022 21:25 IST
FILE PHOTO: Conny Perrin of Switzerland in action.

FILE PHOTO: Conny Perrin of Switzerland in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Bangalore Spartans was held 40-40 by host Pune Jaguars which meant that the team slipped from the top with its total of 128 points.

Conny Perrin of Switzerland made the difference as she helped Hyderabad Strikers reach the top of the table with a 43-37 victory over Delhi Binny’s Brigade in the Tennis Premier League at the Balewadi Stadium on Friday.

The 31-year-old Conny, ranked a career-best 134 in 2018, won her singles against Sowjanya Bavisetti 12-8 and partnered Sriram Balaji for a similar 12-8 victory over Siddhant Banthia and Sowjanya.

Also Read
Tennis Premier League: Sidharth Rawat helps Bangalore Spartans edge over Hyderabad Strikers

Niki Poonacha was held 10-10 by Mohamed Dougaz. In the last men’s doubles, Poonacha and Balaji lost 9-11 to Banthia and Dougaz. Thus Hyderabad rose to the top with 130 points.

Bangalore Spartans was held 40-40 by host Pune Jaguars which meant that the team slipped from the top with its total of 128 points.

Mumbai Leon Army stayed comfortably in the race for semifinals, as it beat Chennai Stallions 43-37 with Valeriya Strakhova playing a key role with her singles and mixed doubles wins. Ramkumar Ramanathan lost his singles to Mathias Bourgue, but won the doubles with Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan.

RESULTS
Hyderabad Strikers bt Delhi Binny’s Brigade 43-37 (Conny Perrin bt Sowjanya Bavisetti 12-8; Niki Poonacha tied with Mohamed Dougaz; Conny & Sriram Balaji bt Siddhant Banthia & Sowjanya 12-8; Poonacha & Balaji lost to Siddhant & Dougaz 9-11). Bengaluru Spartans tied with Pune Jaguars 40-40 (Karman Thandi bt Rutuja Bhosale 12-8; Siddhart Rawat tied with Arjun Kadhe 10-10; Karman & Vishnu Vardhan lost to Rutuja & Vijay Sundar Prashanth 6-14; Vishnu & Sidharth bt Arjun & Vijay 12-8). Mumbai Leon Army bt Chennai Stallions 43-37 (Valeriya Strakhova bt Ekaterina Kazionovo 11-9; Ramkumar Ramanathan lost to Mathias Bourgue 9-11; Valeria & Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan bt Bourgue & Anirudh Chandrashekhar 12-8; Ramkumar & Jeevan bt Bourgue & Anirudh 11-9).
Gujarat Panthers bt Punjab Tigers 44-36 (Ankita Raina bt Diana Marcinkevica 13-7; Manish Sureshkumar bt Denis Istomin 11-9; Ankita & Divij Sharan tied with Diana & Malek Jaziri 10-10; Divij & Manish tied with Istomin & Jaziri 10-10).

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
 Messi’s goal record vs Netherlands
Videos

Serena Williams’ last game? Reactions to Serena’s retirement hints

Switching from clay to hard court in the middle of a tournament? | ITF J4 Chennai 2022

Tamil Nadu State Tennis C’Ships: A 3.5-hour women’s summit clash headlines final day

Slide shows

Roger Federer press conference - “You always want to play forever...”

Roger Federer to retire: Heartbreak for tennis great in 11 Grand Slam finals - story in pictures

Roger Federer to retire: Swiss maestro’s 20 Grand Slam dunks in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us