Tennis Premier League: Sidharth Rawat helps Bangalore Spartans edge over Hyderabad Strikers

Sidharth Rawat continued to assert his compact game as he guided Bangalore Spartans to a 41-39 victory over Hyderabad Strikers in the Tennis Premier League at the Balewadi Stadium on Thursday.

Sidharth Rawat beat Niki Poonacha 12-8 to get Bangalore back in the contest after Karman Thandi had lost 6-14 to Conny Perrin.

It was the clash between the two leaders who had one point difference after first day. The ‘Player of the day’ Vishnu Vardhan stepped up to the occasion with Karman to win 13-7 against Sriram Balaji and Conny Perrin. The two-point difference remained as Sidharth and Vishnu tied 10-10 against Poonacha and Balaji.

Host Pune Jaguars scored a 45-35 victory over Gujarat Panthers to keep the semifinal hopes alive in the eight-team contest. Arjun Kadhe made the difference with a 12-8 win over Manish Sureshkumar, while Rutuja Bhosale and Vijay Sundar Prashanth enhanced the lead with a 13-7 victory over Divij Sharan and Ankita Raina.

The results:

Chennai Stallions bt Punjab Tigers 48-32 (Ekaterina Kazionovo lost to Diana Marcinkevica 9-11; Mathias Bourgue bt Malek Jaziri 12-8; Kazionovo & Anirudh Chandrashekhar bt Diana & Denis Istomin 14-6; Bourgue & Anirudh bt Istomin & Jaziri 13-7).

Pune Jaguars bt Gujarat Panthers 45-35 (Rutuja Bhosale tied with Ankita Riana 10-10; Arjun Kadhe bt Manish Sureshkumar 12-8; Rutuja & Vijay Sundar Prashanth bt Divij Sharan & Ankita 13-7; Arjun & Vijay tied with Manish & Divij 10-10).

Bengaluru Spartans bt Hyderabad STrikers 41-39 (Karman Thandi lost to Conny Perrin 6-14; Sidharth Rawat bt Niki Poonacha 12-8; Vishnu Vardhan & Karman bt Sriram Balaji & Conny 13-7; Sidharth & Vishnu tied with Poonacha & Balaji 10-10).

Mumbai Leon Army bt Delhi Binny’s Brigade 49-31 (Valeriya Strakhova bt Sowjanya Bavisetti 14-6; Ramkumar Ramanathan bt Mohamed Dougaz 11-9; Strakhova & Jeevan bt Siddhant Banthia & Sowjanya 11-9; Ramkumar & Jeevan bt Dougaz & Siddhant 13-7).