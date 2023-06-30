Swiatek pulls out of Bad Homburg Open semifinal due to ‘fever and food posioning’

Iga Swiatek has pulled out of the Bad Homburg Open semifinal, the World No.1 tweeted hours before her match.

Swiatek made the semifinals of a grass-court tournament for the first time by beating Anna Blinkova 6-3, 6-2 in the first meeting between the two players.

Wimbledon 2023 Preview: Swiatek faces Sabalenka, Rybakina challenge in pursuit of maiden title

Swiatek was supposed to face Italian Lucia Bronzetti for a place in the final. However, the Polish player was down with ‘fever and possible food poisoning.’

“I’m so sorry but I have to pull out of my match today. I had a restless night because of some fever and possible food poisoning. I’m not able to perform today and I need to take care of myself. I hope I’ll be fine soon. Your support in Bad Homburg was amazing, thank you,” Swiatek posted on her Twitter handle.

I'm so sorry but I have to pull out of my match today. I had a restless night because of some fever and possible food poisoning. I'm not able to perform today and I need to take care of myself. I hope I'll be fine soon. Your support in Bad Homburg was amazing, thank you. pic.twitter.com/pAuN8Ug4u7 — Iga Świątek (@iga_swiatek) June 30, 2023

Swiatek had her best result at Wimbledon in 2021 when she reached the fourth round but things are a bit different now. For the second year in a row, she entered the tournament as the top seed. She has added three more Majors to her resume since that edition.

The 22-year-old will now focus on recovering in time to play at Wimbledon which gets underway on Monday. Swiatek is due to face China’s Zhu Lin in the first round at the All England Club where she has yet to get past the last 16.