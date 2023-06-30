MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Swiatek pulls out of Bad Homburg Open semifinal due to ‘fever and food posioning’

Swiatek made the semifinals of a grass-court tournament for the first time by beating Anna Blinkova 6-3, 6-2 in the first meeting between the two players.

Published : Jun 30, 2023 15:30 IST - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Poland’s Iga Swiatek celebrates after beating Russia’s Anna Blinkova in the quarterfinal at the WTA tennis tournament in Bad Homburg.
Poland’s Iga Swiatek celebrates after beating Russia’s Anna Blinkova in the quarterfinal at the WTA tennis tournament in Bad Homburg. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Poland’s Iga Swiatek celebrates after beating Russia’s Anna Blinkova in the quarterfinal at the WTA tennis tournament in Bad Homburg. | Photo Credit: AP

Iga Swiatek has pulled out of the Bad Homburg Open semifinal, the World No.1 tweeted hours before her match.

Swiatek made the semifinals of a grass-court tournament for the first time by beating Anna Blinkova 6-3, 6-2 in the first meeting between the two players.

Wimbledon 2023 Preview: Swiatek faces Sabalenka, Rybakina challenge in pursuit of maiden title

Swiatek was supposed to face Italian Lucia Bronzetti for a place in the final. However, the Polish player was down with ‘fever and possible food poisoning.’

“I’m so sorry but I have to pull out of my match today. I had a restless night because of some fever and possible food poisoning. I’m not able to perform today and I need to take care of myself. I hope I’ll be fine soon. Your support in Bad Homburg was amazing, thank you,” Swiatek posted on her Twitter handle.

Swiatek had her best result at Wimbledon in 2021 when she reached the fourth round but things are a bit different now. For the second year in a row, she entered the tournament as the top seed. She has added three more Majors to her resume since that edition.

The 22-year-old will now focus on recovering in time to play at Wimbledon which gets underway on Monday. Swiatek is due to face China’s Zhu Lin in the first round at the All England Club where she has yet to get past the last 16.

Related Topics

Iga Swiatek

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Serie A: Inter confirms departure of former captain Skriniar for free ahead of PSG switch
    AFP
  2. Duleep Trophy 2023: Saurabh spins web around East Zone as Central nears semifinal
    Lalith Kalidas
  3. Duleep Trophy Highlights, Day 3, quarterfinals: East 69/6 chasing 300; North need seven wickets to win; Day 3 Stumps
    Team Sportstar
  4. Dipika-Harinder pair wins Asian mixed doubles squash championship
    K. Keerthivasan
  5. Ashes 2nd Test Day 3 Live Score: Australia leads England by 103 runs at Lunch
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Swiatek pulls out of Bad Homburg Open semifinal due to ‘fever and food posioning’
    Team Sportstar
  2. Wimbledon 2023 men’s draw: Alcaraz vs Rune, Djokovic vs Rublev amongst projected last-eight clashes
    Team Sportstar
  3. Wimbledon 2023 women’s draw: Swiatek vs Gauff, Rybakina vs Jabeur amongst projected quarterfinals
    Team Sportstar
  4. Wimbledon 2023 Preview: Djokovic eyes Major No. 24, Alcaraz stands in the way
    Nihit Sachdeva
  5. Wimbledon 2023 Preview: Swiatek faces Sabalenka, Rybakina challenge in pursuit of maiden title
    Sahil Mathur
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Serie A: Inter confirms departure of former captain Skriniar for free ahead of PSG switch
    AFP
  2. Duleep Trophy 2023: Saurabh spins web around East Zone as Central nears semifinal
    Lalith Kalidas
  3. Duleep Trophy Highlights, Day 3, quarterfinals: East 69/6 chasing 300; North need seven wickets to win; Day 3 Stumps
    Team Sportstar
  4. Dipika-Harinder pair wins Asian mixed doubles squash championship
    K. Keerthivasan
  5. Ashes 2nd Test Day 3 Live Score: Australia leads England by 103 runs at Lunch
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment