Toronto Open 2024: Iga Swiatek withdraws after winning Olympic bronze

Swiatek has won five Grand Slam titles — four at the French Open, including this year, and one at the U.S. Open.

Published : Aug 03, 2024 09:55 IST , TORONTO - 1 MIN READ

AP
Iga Swiatek of Poland hits the balls to spectators after defeating Anna Karolina Schmiedlova of Slovakia.
Iga Swiatek of Poland hits the balls to spectators after defeating Anna Karolina Schmiedlova of Slovakia. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Iga Swiatek of Poland hits the balls to spectators after defeating Anna Karolina Schmiedlova of Slovakia. | Photo Credit: AP

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek withdrew Friday from a U.S. Open tuneup in Toronto after winning a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics.

Swiatek was one of several players to withdraw from the National Bank Open, which begins Tuesday. Grand Slam champions Barbora Krejcikova, Elena Rybakina and Maketa Vondrousova also pulled out Friday along with Jasmine Paolini, Maria Sakkari, Danielle Collins and Caroline Garcia.

Swiatek has won five Grand Slam titles — four at the French Open, including this year, and one at the U.S. Open.

ALSO READ | Paris 2024 Olympics: Brutal Carlos Alcaraz crushes Auger-Aliassime to reach final

“I’m sorry to announce that due to overall fatigue caused by the last couple of weeks on the court I need to withdraw from the tournament in Toronto,” Swiatek said in a statement, citing her need for time off after a busy schedule that included the Olympics and a change of playing surfaces.

Krejcikova, this year’s Wimbledon champion, withdrew with a thigh injury after reaching the Olympic quarterfinals. Rybakina cited acute bronchitis that also kept her out of the Paris Games.

Past Grand Slam champions Sofia Kenin and Slone Stephens moved into the main draw for the Toronto tournament.

