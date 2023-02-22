Tennis

Swiatek reaches Dubai semifinals after Pliskova withdraws, to face winner of Keys vs Gauff

AP
22 February, 2023 23:14 IST
Iga Swiatek defeated Liudmila Samsonova 6-1, 6-0 in the round of 16 of the Dubai Championships.

Iga Swiatek defeated Liudmila Samsonova 6-1, 6-0 in the round of 16 of the Dubai Championships. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek reached the semifinals of the Dubai Championships after she defeated Liudmila Samsonova 6-1, 6-0 on Wednesday and her quarterfinal opponent withdrew from the competition.

The 21-year-old Pole was to face former No. 1 Karolina Pliskova in the last-eight, who advanced by defeating Anhelina Kalinina 7-5, 6-7 (6), 6-2, but the Czech player withdrew from the tournament due to a viral illness.

Swiatek, a three-time Grand Slam champion, has won her last five matches including the successful defense of her Qatar Open title last week.

Madison Keys will face Coco Gauff in an all-American quarterfinal match. Keys beat Victoria Azarenka 6-2, 6-1, and the 18-year-old Gauff advanced after Australian Open runner-up Elena Rybakina withdrew from their scheduled match because of a lower back injury.

