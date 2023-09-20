India to face Pakistan in away tie in Davis Cup 2024 World Group I Play-Off

India is set to face Pakistan in an away tie in the Davis Cup 2024 World Group I Play-Offs, as per the draw ceremony held by the International Tennis Federation (ITF) in London on Wednesday.

As the host nation, Pakistan will have the option to select the surface as well the dates on which the tie will be held.

Recently, India defeated Morocco 4-1 in Rohan Bopanna’s final Davis Cup tie while Pakistan clean swept Indonesia 5-0 in its World Group II tie to qualify for next year’s World Group I Play-offs. India leads the head-to-head record against Pakistan, having won all seven ties.

ITF held the draw for World Group I and II Play-offs after which 48 nations will compete in 24 ties around the world on either February 2-3 or 3-4 next year.

Winning nations from the World Group I Play-Offs will then take on 12 losing teams from the 2024 Qualifiers later in the World Group I ties in September. The draw for the Qualifiers, also to be played in February, will be held at the Davis Cup Final 8 Stage in November this year in Malaga.

Losing nations from World Group I Play-Offs will be up against winners of World Group II Play-Offs in World Group II ties in September while defeated nations from World Group II Play-Offs will have to compete in Regional Group III ties.