India to face Pakistan in away tie in Davis Cup 2024 World Group I Play-Off

Recently, India defeated Morocco 4-1 in Rohan Bopanna’s final Davis Cup tie while Pakistan clean swept Indonesia 5-0 in its World Group II tie to qualify for next year’s World Group I Play-offs.

Published : Sep 20, 2023 23:02 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India beat Morocco 4-1 in the recently held World Group II tie in Lucknow to qualify for next year’s World Group I Play-Offs.
India beat Morocco 4-1 in the recently held World Group II tie in Lucknow to qualify for next year's World Group I Play-Offs.
infoIcon

India beat Morocco 4-1 in the recently held World Group II tie in Lucknow to qualify for next year's World Group I Play-Offs.

India is set to face Pakistan in an away tie in the Davis Cup 2024 World Group I Play-Offs, as per the draw ceremony held by the International Tennis Federation (ITF) in London on Wednesday.

As the host nation, Pakistan will have the option to select the surface as well the dates on which the tie will be held.

Recently, India defeated Morocco 4-1 in Rohan Bopanna’s final Davis Cup tie while Pakistan clean swept Indonesia 5-0 in its World Group II tie to qualify for next year’s World Group I Play-offs. India leads the head-to-head record against Pakistan, having won all seven ties.

ITF held the draw for World Group I and II Play-offs after which 48 nations will compete in 24 ties around the world on either February 2-3 or 3-4 next year.

Winning nations from the World Group I Play-Offs will then take on 12 losing teams from the 2024 Qualifiers later in the World Group I ties in September. The draw for the Qualifiers, also to be played in February, will be held at the Davis Cup Final 8 Stage in November this year in Malaga.

Losing nations from World Group I Play-Offs will be up against winners of World Group II Play-Offs in World Group II ties in September while defeated nations from World Group II Play-Offs will have to compete in Regional Group III ties.

World Group I Play-Offs (Host name first)
Pakistan vs India
Colombia vs Luxembourg
Lebanon vs Japan
Ireland vs Austria
Ecuador vs Egypt
Norway vs Latvia
Greece vs Romania
Bulgaria vs Bosnia and Herzegovina
Uzbekistan vs Poland
New Zealand vs Turkiye
Mexico vs Denmark
Lithuania vs Georgia
World Group II Play-Offs (Host name first)
Uruguay vs Moldova
China vs Slovenia
Tunisia vs Costa Rica
El Salvador vs Pacific Oceania
Hong Kong, China vs Zimbabwe
Jamaica vs Barbados
Cyprus vs Morocco
Vietnam vs South Africa
Togo vs Indonesia
Bolivia vs Thailand
Iran vs Estonia
Paraguay vs Monaco

Related Topics

Davis Cup /

Rohan Bopanna

