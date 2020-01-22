Tennis Tennis Australian Open 2020: Divij Sharan advances to men’s doubles second round India's Divij Sharan and his New Zealand partner Artem Sitak reached the men's doubles second round of the Australian Open 2020 on Wednesday. PTI Melbourne 22 January, 2020 14:30 IST Divij Sharan and Artem Sitak celebrate during the men's doubles first round match of the Australian Open 2020. - getty images PTI Melbourne 22 January, 2020 14:30 IST India’s Divij Sharan and his New Zealand partner Artem Sitak on Wednesday progressed to the second round of the Australian Open men’s doubles event after beating Pablo Carreno Busta and Joao Sousa here.Sharan and Sitak got the better of the Portuguese-Spanish duo 6-4 7-5 in a thrilling one hour 28 minute encounter.The duo will next face the winner of the first-round match between 10th seeds Mate Pavio-Bruno Soares and Ben Molachlan and Luke Bambridge.On Tuesday, India’s top-ranked tennis player Prajnesh Gunneswaran missed out on a chance to play against world no.2 Novak Djokovic after crashing out in the men’s singles opening round. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.