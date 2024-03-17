MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Indian Wells: Alcaraz rallies from set down after 3-hour rain delay to end Sinner’s winning streak

Alcaraz retained his world No. 2 ranking with the victory and extended his winning streak to 11 matches at Indian Wells.

Published : Mar 17, 2024 08:01 IST , INDIAN WELLS - 2 MINS READ

AP
Carlos Alcaraz celebrates match point against Jannik Sinner.
Carlos Alcaraz celebrates match point against Jannik Sinner. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Carlos Alcaraz celebrates match point against Jannik Sinner. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Carlos Alcaraz defeated Jannik Sinner 1-6, 6-3, 6-2 to end the Italian’s 19-match winning streak and advance to the Indian Wells masters final on Saturday night.

Alcaraz retained his world No. 2 ranking with the victory and extended his winning streak to 11 matches at Indian Wells, where he’ll play either Tommy Paul or Daniil Medvedev in Sunday’s title match.

Sinner led 2-1 in the first set when the match was suspended for more than three hours because of rain in the Southern California desert. Rain also affected the women’s semifinals on Friday night.

Sinner went on to dominate the first set before Alcaraz changed his tactics. The Spaniard started coming to the net more and moving Sinner up and back.

Sinner could have knocked Alcaraz out of the second spot with a win. He had won 19 matches in a row dating to last year, including 16 straight this year.

Alcaraz earned the only break of the second set in the fourth game with a forehand drop volley winner. He faced a break point on his serve in the seventh game, but shook it off eventually served out the set.

Alcaraz broke Sinner in the third and fifth games of the third. The players were blasting the ball from both sides and attacking the net, which made for several entertaining and sharply angled volley exchanges.

Also read | Novak Djokovic withdraws from Miami Open 2024

Alcaraz led 40-love on his serve for his first match point when he netted a backhand. Sinner’s smash dashed Alcaraz’s second match point before the Spaniard closed it out with a forehand crosscourt winner.

Sinner had 38 unforced errors to 24 for Alcaraz and the Italian had 21 winners to 19 for Alcaraz.

In the women’s doubles final, top-seeded Hsieh Su-wei of Taiwan and Elise Mertens of Belgium defeated third-seeded Storm Hunter of Australia and Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic, 6-3, 6-4. The winners split $447,300.

Related stories

Related Topics

Carlos Alcaraz /

Indian Wells /

Jannik Sinner

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian Wells: Alcaraz rallies from set down after 3-hour rain delay to end Sinner’s winning streak
    AP
  2. DC vs RCB, WPL 2024 Final: Head-to-Head, records, stats ahead of Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
    Team Sportstar
  3. What happened the last time Manchester United and Liverpool played each other in FA Cup
    Team Sportstar
  4. Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, WPL 2024 Final Live Streaming Updates: When, where to watch DC vs RCB Women’s Premier League final
    Team Sportstar
  5. Manchester United vs Liverpool head-to-head record: Red Devils face Klopp’s side in FA Cup quarterfinal
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Indian Wells: Alcaraz rallies from set down after 3-hour rain delay to end Sinner’s winning streak
    AP
  2. Novak Djokovic withdraws from Miami Open 2024
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian Wells: Sakkari outlasts Gauff in semis, sets up title clash vs Swiatek
    AP
  4. Swiatek dismantles Kostyuk to reach Indian Wells final
    Reuters
  5. Naomi Osaka to play Billie Jean King Cup for first time since 2020
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian Wells: Alcaraz rallies from set down after 3-hour rain delay to end Sinner’s winning streak
    AP
  2. DC vs RCB, WPL 2024 Final: Head-to-Head, records, stats ahead of Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
    Team Sportstar
  3. What happened the last time Manchester United and Liverpool played each other in FA Cup
    Team Sportstar
  4. Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, WPL 2024 Final Live Streaming Updates: When, where to watch DC vs RCB Women’s Premier League final
    Team Sportstar
  5. Manchester United vs Liverpool head-to-head record: Red Devils face Klopp’s side in FA Cup quarterfinal
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment