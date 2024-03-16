MagazineBuy Print

Indian sports news wrap: March 16

Here are all the major updates, scores and results of Indians from the world of sports on Saturday, March 16.

Published : Mar 16, 2024 10:57 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: SkaSports Investments and Persik Kediri, a professional football club in Indonesia jointly announced that they had entered into a strategic partnership agreement.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: SkaSports Investments and Persik Kediri, a professional football club in Indonesia jointly announced that they had entered into a strategic partnership agreement. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: SkaSports Investments and Persik Kediri, a professional football club in Indonesia jointly announced that they had entered into a strategic partnership agreement. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

FOOTBALL

SkaSports Investments and Persik Kediri announce strategic partnership

SkaSports Investments and Persik Kediri, a professional football club in Indonesia jointly announced that they had entered into a strategic partnership agreement with a focus on improving the digital presence, sporting and commercial aspects of Persik Kediri, with potential future investment, as well as bringing the club’s brand of football to the Indian market.

SkaSports Investments Pvt Ltd, founded in 2023 by Rohit Ramesh and Sudhir Menon, is engaged in the business of investing and acquiring sports teams, leagues and properties and working for the overall development of the sporting ecosystem.

SportsCast India was their first acquisition following which they acquired a stake in Cambodian Premier League team Angkor Tiger FC based in Siem Reap.

Persik Kediri is a professional football club in Indonesia which has been established for 73 years based in Kediri, East Java. The club has won the Indonesian League twice and also has experience competing in the AFC Champions League.

- Team Sportstar

