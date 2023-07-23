MagazineBuy Print

New_York_Times-Sports_Department_73949.jpg

US teen Michelsen beats four-time champ Isner to reach first ATP final at Newport

Teenager Alex Michelsen beat four-time tournament champion John Isner 7-6 (6), 6-4 in an all-American semifinal at the Hall of Fame Open in Newport, Rhode Island, on Saturday.

Published : Jul 23, 2023 08:35 IST , NEWPORT, R.I. - 3 MINS READ

John Isner of the US in action.
John Isner of the US in action. | Photo Credit: AP

The 18-year-old Michelsen, playing in his second career ATP tournament after winning a challenger tour event in Chicago last week, advanced to the final and will face No. 2 seed Adrian Mannarino, who beat fellow-Frenchman and third-seeded Ugo Humbert, 6-4, 6-3, in the other semi.

The final will be held Sunday on Newport’s grass courts, just outside the International Tennis Hall of Fame. The tournament is held in conjunction with enshrinement ceremonies into the Hall of Fame.

Esther Vergeer, 42, a dominant wheelchair player who captured 21-time Grand Slam singles titles and who is a seven-time Paralympic gold medalist, led the class of 2023. She was inducted with American Rick Draney, 61, who won 12 singles titles and six in doubles before the Grand Slam era of wheelchair tennis.

READ | Hopman Cup: Croatia downs Spain to book final against Switzerland

In an interesting twist, Michelsen, who signed and committed to Georgia, beat Isner, who attended the school and reached the 2007 NCAA singles final.

“When he was about to warm up serves, I was like, ‘Wow, I’m playing this guy!’’’ said Michelsen, from Aliso Viejo, California. “I grew up watching him. Pretty cool.”

The 38-year-old Isner, who won Newport in 2011, 2012, 2017 and 2019, has relied on his overpowering serve in his successful run at the event. He entered with a 28-6 record at the Hall.

“It doesn’t feel like I’m playing in the final, maybe that’s why I’m playing so loose,” said a smiling Michelsen.

When the match ended, Michelsen tossed his racket and raised both hands to the roar of the crowd. After shaking hands with Isner at the net, the teenager turned and raised both fists to the crowd’s cheers.

“I was honestly guessing right when I needed to, to get some of the serves to get that break early in the second,” he said.

Isner had lost seven straight matches before making his run this week.

Humbert beat Mannarino in the only other meeting between the pair, at the French Open this year.

Mannarino is looking for his second ATP tour title. His only title is in 2019 at Hertogenbosch.

“I took my chances on the big moments and it worked,” Mannarino said. “It’s on Newport grass. Anything can happen.”

Vergeer held the No. 1 spot in the world rankings for 668 weeks from 2000-13 while winning 470 straight singles matches. She won 96% of her singles matches in all, and also claimed 136 doubles titles.

Draney has been credited with bringing quad tennis — a classification that accounts for impairment in the arms, as well — to the Paralympics and other top tournaments.

Team India criss-cross the country in pursuit of elusive ICC title

Ayon Sengupta
Chasing the right results: Andy Murray with strength and conditioning coach Matt Little during practice at Wimbledon.

Training Transfer: Bridging the Gap for Athletes

Ramji Srinivasan
