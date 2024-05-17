MagazineBuy Print

Italian Open: Jarry takes down Tsitsipas to face Paul for spot in final

Jarry, who fought off 11 of 13 break points faced in the match, will next play American 14th seed Tommy Paul on Friday in his first ATP Masters 1000 semifinal.

Published : May 17, 2024 08:48 IST , ROME - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Chile’s Nicolas Jarry hits a forehand return the ball Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas to during the Men’s ATP Rome Open tennis tournament at Foro Italico in Rome on May 16, 2024.
Chile's Nicolas Jarry hits a forehand return the ball Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas to during the Men's ATP Rome Open tennis tournament at Foro Italico in Rome on May 16, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Chile’s Nicolas Jarry hits a forehand return the ball Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas to during the Men’s ATP Rome Open tennis tournament at Foro Italico in Rome on May 16, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

Chilean 21st seed Nicolas Jarry fought back from a set down to beat world number eight Stefanos Tsitsipas 3-6 7-5 6-4 and reach the Italian Open semifinals on Thursday.

Jarry, who fought off 11 of 13 break points faced in the match, will next play American 14th seed Tommy Paul on Friday in his first ATP Masters 1000 semifinal.

Another Chilean, Alejandro Tabilo will take on German third seed Alexander Zverev the other semifinal. Two Chileans will appear in the semifinals of an ATP 1000 event for the first time since the format was introduced in 1990.

Jarry was tested in the opening set by Greece’s sixth seed but gained his momentum in the second.

The 28-year-old won five consecutive points at 3-3 as he bounced back from 0-40, before wrapping up the second set by winning nine of the final 11 points.

Jarry then broke Tsitsipas in the decider for a 5-4 lead to eventually cruise into the last four.

ALSO READ | Tommy Paul advances to semifinals, notches best result on clay

“Beating Stef on clay is a good achievement. Extremely happy for my fight today and how I played. How I maintained myself even down a set, down a break,” Jarry said.

“I just kept trying to find different ways to have chances on his serve. I knew I was playing good.

“I had to adjust some things on the backhand so he didn’t push me back. That’s why he played so good. I was able to do those two things... It was a good fight tonight. Hopefully tomorrow I can be stronger.”

