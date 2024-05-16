MagazineBuy Print

Italian Open 2024: Swiatek sweeps past Coco Gauff to reach final

Swiatek, the 2021 and 2022 champion, came through 6-4, 6-3 and will face either world number two Aryna Sabalenka or 15th-ranked Danielle Collins for a place in Saturday’s final.

Published : May 16, 2024 22:12 IST , Rome - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
United States’ Coco Gauff (left) with Poland’s Iga Swiatek during the semifinal match at the Italian Open.
United States’ Coco Gauff (left) with Poland’s Iga Swiatek during the semifinal match at the Italian Open. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

United States’ Coco Gauff (left) with Poland’s Iga Swiatek during the semifinal match at the Italian Open. | Photo Credit: AP

World number one Iga Swiatek marched into her third Italian Open final as she beat American third seed Coco Gauff 6-4 6-3 in the first semifinal on Thursday.

Swiatek will face world number two Aryna Sabalenka or American 13th seed Danielle Collins in the Rome showdown on Saturday.

Gauff saved two early break points in the first game and then broke Swiatek in the second for a 2-0 lead.

However, the Pole hit back and then broke the U.S. Open champion at 4-4 before holding to take the first set 6-4 with a clinical backhand winner.

ALSO READ | Sabalenka breezes past Ostapenko and into Rome Open semis

The second set went with serve until Swiatek broke the 20-year-old to lead 3-2 and eventually booked her spot in the final where she will bid for a third Italian Open title in four years.

Following her 11th straight win on clay, Swiatek could become only the third player in history to win the Madrid-Rome double after Dinara Safina in 2009 and Serena Williams in 2013.

