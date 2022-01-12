Tennis

Mukund bows out of Italy Challenger

He had made the final of the last tournament.

Kamesh Srinivasan
New Delhi 12 January, 2022 19:16 IST
Sasikumar Mukund

FILE PHOTO: Sasikumar Mukund of India in action during the 2020 Bengaluru Open.   -  The Hindu

Sasikumar Mukund was beaten 7-6(4), 6-0 by Evan Furness of France in the first round of the €45,730 Challenger tennis tournament in Italy on Wednesday.

The doubles champions of the last Challenger, Arjun Kadhe and Marco Bortolotti were also beaten 6-2, 6-4 in the first round by Kaichi Uchida and Tung-Lin Wu.

The results:

€45,730 Challenger, Forli, Italy

Singles (first round): Evan Furness (Fra) bt Sasikumar Mukund 7-6(4), 6-0.

Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Kaichi Uchida (Jpn) & Tung-Lin Wu (Tpe)
bt Marco Bortolotti (Ita) & Arjun Kadhe 6-2, 6-4.

$25,000 ITF men, Bath, Britain

Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Joshua Paris (GBR) & Vijay Sundar
Prashanth bt Ben Jones & Daniel Little (GBR) 6-4, 3-6, [10-6].

$15,000 ITF men, Cairo, Egypt

Singles (first round): Volodymyr Uzhylovskyi (Ukr) bt Nishant Dabas
5-1 (retired).

