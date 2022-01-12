Mukund bows out of Italy Challenger

Sasikumar Mukund was beaten 7-6(4), 6-0 by Evan Furness of France in the first round of the €45,730 Challenger tennis tournament in Italy on Wednesday.



Mukund had made the final of the last tournament.



The doubles champions of the last Challenger, Arjun Kadhe and Marco Bortolotti were also beaten 6-2, 6-4 in the first round by Kaichi Uchida and Tung-Lin Wu.

The results:



€45,730 Challenger, Forli, Italy Singles (first round): Evan Furness (Fra) bt Sasikumar Mukund 7-6(4), 6-0.



Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Kaichi Uchida (Jpn) & Tung-Lin Wu (Tpe)

bt Marco Bortolotti (Ita) & Arjun Kadhe 6-2, 6-4.



$25,000 ITF men, Bath, Britain Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Joshua Paris (GBR) & Vijay Sundar

Prashanth bt Ben Jones & Daniel Little (GBR) 6-4, 3-6, [10-6].



$15,000 ITF men, Cairo, Egypt Singles (first round): Volodymyr Uzhylovskyi (Ukr) bt Nishant Dabas

5-1 (retired).