Tennis Tennis Mukund bows out of Italy Challenger He had made the final of the last tournament. Kamesh Srinivasan New Delhi 12 January, 2022 19:16 IST FILE PHOTO: Sasikumar Mukund of India in action during the 2020 Bengaluru Open. - The Hindu Kamesh Srinivasan New Delhi 12 January, 2022 19:16 IST Sasikumar Mukund was beaten 7-6(4), 6-0 by Evan Furness of France in the first round of the €45,730 Challenger tennis tournament in Italy on Wednesday.Mukund had made the final of the last tournament.The doubles champions of the last Challenger, Arjun Kadhe and Marco Bortolotti were also beaten 6-2, 6-4 in the first round by Kaichi Uchida and Tung-Lin Wu.The results:€45,730 Challenger, Forli, Italy Singles (first round): Evan Furness (Fra) bt Sasikumar Mukund 7-6(4), 6-0.Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Kaichi Uchida (Jpn) & Tung-Lin Wu (Tpe)bt Marco Bortolotti (Ita) & Arjun Kadhe 6-2, 6-4.$25,000 ITF men, Bath, BritainDoubles (pre-quarterfinals): Joshua Paris (GBR) & Vijay SundarPrashanth bt Ben Jones & Daniel Little (GBR) 6-4, 3-6, [10-6].$15,000 ITF men, Cairo, EgyptSingles (first round): Volodymyr Uzhylovskyi (Ukr) bt Nishant Dabas5-1 (retired). Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :