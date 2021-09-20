Tennis

Italy's Jasmine Paolini claims maiden WTA title in Portoroz

The 25-year-old Italian, 87 in the world, triumphed 7-6 (7/4), 6-2 over her 38th-ranked opponent Alison Riske after an hour and 45 minutes of play.

AFP
PORTOROZ, SLOVENIA 20 September, 2021 09:37 IST

FILE PHOTO: Paolini knocked out four seeded players during the event, including Dayana Yastremska, Sorana Cirstea and Yulia Putintseva on the way to her first final.   -  AP

AFP
PORTOROZ, SLOVENIA 20 September, 2021 09:37 IST

Italy's Jasmine Paolini claimed her maiden WTA title on Sunday with a straight-sets victory over third seed Alison Riske of the United States in the Portoroz final.

READ: Schwartzman bounces back to seal Argentina's place in Davis Cup qualifiers

The 25-year-old Italian, 87 in the world, triumphed 7-6 (7/4), 6-2 over her 38th-ranked opponent after an hour and 45 minutes of play.

Paolini knocked out four seeded players during the event, including Dayana Yastremska, Sorana Cirstea and Yulia Putintseva on the way to her first final.

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :