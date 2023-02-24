Tennis

Vaidehi, Zeel and Sandeepti reach ITF Gurugram semifinals

While Vaidehi will challenge the 25-year-old Fanny Ostlund of Sweden in the first semifinal, the second will be an all-Indian affair between Zeel Desai and Sandeepti Singh Rao.

Kamesh Srinivasan
GURUGRAM 24 February, 2023 19:51 IST
GURUGRAM 24 February, 2023 19:51 IST
Vaidehi Chaudhari in action during the semifinals of the ITF women’s tennis tournament in Gurugram on Friday.

Vaidehi Chaudhari in action during the semifinals of the ITF women’s tennis tournament in Gurugram on Friday. | Photo Credit: KAMESH SRINIVASAN

While Vaidehi will challenge the 25-year-old Fanny Ostlund of Sweden in the first semifinal, the second will be an all-Indian affair between Zeel Desai and Sandeepti Singh Rao.

Vaidehi Chaudhari outplayed Antonia Schmidt of Germany 6-2, 6-2 in the quarterfinals of the $15,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament at the Tennis Project, Baliawas, on Friday.

Moving well, and more importantly moving her opponent around with craft, Vaidehi was able to make decisive strokes with her energetic game, and controlled the flow of the match with assurance. Vaidehi faced one breakpoint in the match, and did not drop serve.

Also Read
Vishaal Uppal talks mental toughness to players

In the semifinals, Vaidehi will challenge the 25-year-old Fanny Ostlund of Sweden who won a long drawn battle against Sarah-Rebecca Sekulic of Germany in three sets.

The other semifinal will be an all-Indian affair, between Zeel Desai and Sandeepti Singh Rao, who had played the final last week on clay in Jhajjar.

Zeel had it easy as the top-seeded Diana Marcinkevica of Latvia retired after two points on her serve in the eighth game while leading 4-3, owing to a strain that did not respond to physiotherapy.

Sandeepti was at her vibrant best against the 20-year-old Japanese, Saki Imamura who had won a title last year in Tunisia. The 19-year-old Sandeepti, playing only her fourth tournament at this level, was intense with her approach, and admirably light on her feet. With her calculated strokes, Sandeepti took the sting out of Saki’s game, and converted five of 13 breakpoints.

The Japanese broke Sandeepti’s serve twice, but that only made the bespectacled Indian step up her game.

RESULTS
Singles (quarterfinals)
Zeel Desai bt Diana Marcinkevica (Lat) 3-4 (retired); Sandeepti Singh Rao bt Saki Imamura (Jpn) 6-3, 6-3; Vaidehi Chaudhari bt Antonia Schmidt (Ger) 6-2, 6-2; Fanny Ostlund (Swe) bt Sarah-Rebecca Sekulic (Ger) 6-3, 5-7, 6-2.
Doubles (semifinals)
Shrivalli Bhamidipaty & Vaidehi Chaduahri bt Weronika Baszak (Pol) & Fanny Ostlund (Swe) 3-6, 7-5, [10-7]; Zeel Desai & Punnin Kovapitukted (Tha) bt Sharmada Balu & Marie Mettraux (Sui) 6-4, 7-6(3).

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Serena Williams’ last game? Reactions to Serena’s retirement hints

Switching from clay to hard court in the middle of a tournament? | ITF J4 Chennai 2022

Tamil Nadu State Tennis C’Ships: A 3.5-hour women’s summit clash headlines final day

Slide shows

Roger Federer press conference - “You always want to play forever...”

Roger Federer to retire: Heartbreak for tennis great in 11 Grand Slam finals - story in pictures

Roger Federer to retire: Swiss maestro’s 20 Grand Slam dunks in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us