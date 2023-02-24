Vaidehi, Zeel and Sandeepti reach ITF Gurugram semifinals

Vaidehi Chaudhari outplayed Antonia Schmidt of Germany 6-2, 6-2 in the quarterfinals of the $15,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament at the Tennis Project, Baliawas, on Friday.

Moving well, and more importantly moving her opponent around with craft, Vaidehi was able to make decisive strokes with her energetic game, and controlled the flow of the match with assurance. Vaidehi faced one breakpoint in the match, and did not drop serve.

In the semifinals, Vaidehi will challenge the 25-year-old Fanny Ostlund of Sweden who won a long drawn battle against Sarah-Rebecca Sekulic of Germany in three sets.

The other semifinal will be an all-Indian affair, between Zeel Desai and Sandeepti Singh Rao, who had played the final last week on clay in Jhajjar.

Zeel had it easy as the top-seeded Diana Marcinkevica of Latvia retired after two points on her serve in the eighth game while leading 4-3, owing to a strain that did not respond to physiotherapy.

Sandeepti was at her vibrant best against the 20-year-old Japanese, Saki Imamura who had won a title last year in Tunisia. The 19-year-old Sandeepti, playing only her fourth tournament at this level, was intense with her approach, and admirably light on her feet. With her calculated strokes, Sandeepti took the sting out of Saki’s game, and converted five of 13 breakpoints.

The Japanese broke Sandeepti’s serve twice, but that only made the bespectacled Indian step up her game.