Presence of three Australians, lone American to make $15k ITF Jhajjar lively

The presence of three Australians and an American augurs well for lively contests in the qualifying event of the $15,000 ITF women’s tournament to be played at the Joygaon Academy from Sunday.

Prathiba Narayan Prasad has been seeded No.1 and has a bye in the first round. She will face the winner of the match between Sienna Jensen of Australia and Kriti Tomar. In a draw of 48 in which three players have been given a bye in the first round, a player has to win three matches to make it to the main event.

Jane Haeusler, Emira Stafford and Sydney Stone are the other foreign players trying to capitalise on the event on the clay courts in a rustic Haryana setting.

The wet weather and cold conditions have been a stumbling block for the players preparing for the event but the forecast for the next few days is warm.

After conducting many national level events, the organisers will be making their best effort to host the international event in a breathtaking picnic spot, that offers dozens of fun activities.

Keeping the weather in mind, referee Sheetal Iyer has put the start for the daily schedule at 10 a.m., with six of the eight courts being used for 21 matches.